BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial girls golf team had its first home meet of the season Friday as they took on Janesville Craig at the Beloit Club. 

The Purple Knights have a three-person team this season. Freshman Sarah Ramsden shot an 88, while Olivia Cronin and Megan Scott each shot 100. 

Mya Nicholson was simply outstanding for Craig, finishing with a 76, while Kallie Lux had an 80. 

JANESVILLE CRAIG 341, BELOIT MEMORIAL Inc.

Individual winner: Mya Nicholson, JC, 76.

Winning team: Mya Nicholson 76; Kallie Lux 80; Lauren Danmen 85; Morgan Knilans 100.

Second-place team: Sarah Ramsden 88; Olivia Cronin, Megan Scott 100.

At Beloit Country Club, par 72.