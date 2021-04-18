BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial girls golf team had its first home meet of the season Friday as they took on Janesville Craig at the Beloit Club.
The Purple Knights have a three-person team this season. Freshman Sarah Ramsden shot an 88, while Olivia Cronin and Megan Scott each shot 100.
Mya Nicholson was simply outstanding for Craig, finishing with a 76, while Kallie Lux had an 80.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 341, BELOIT MEMORIAL Inc.
Individual winner: Mya Nicholson, JC, 76.
Winning team: Mya Nicholson 76; Kallie Lux 80; Lauren Danmen 85; Morgan Knilans 100.
Second-place team: Sarah Ramsden 88; Olivia Cronin, Megan Scott 100.
At Beloit Country Club, par 72.