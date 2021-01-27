BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial Athletic Department is still in the process of determining the next steps for its programs.
Athletic Director Joel Beard is just happy to have those discussions after the Beloit School Board voted unanimously to approve the measure.
“I’m really grateful that the school board allowed our athletes to compete again,” Beard said. “These athletes have wanted a chance to participate and get re-engaged with athletics, and now they are going to get that chance.”
Beard said that full details should come out in a press release Friday.
“There are still certain protocols and details that we are working through,” Beard said. “We want to make sure that we are providing the best experience possible in a limited amount of time for our winter sports athletes, and then moving on to the alternate fall season.”
Both boys and girls’ hockey teams opted out of WIAA competition and have been competing as club teams. Because the state hockey tournament begins on Feb. 2, and the Beloit Memorial plan is to begin practicing Feb. 1, the timing doesn’t allow for the hockey programs to compete.
The basketball teams appear to be in a similar predicament. The girls basketball playoffs begin on Feb. 9, while the boys playoffs begin Feb. 16. Beard said he would have an official announcement with final plans Friday.
One thing that is for sure, however: The girls swimming team is on deck. The squad is scheduled to being practice for the alternate fall season on Feb. 8, with football, girls tennis, cross country, soccer and girls golf all starting at various times throughout March.