BELOIT — Quarterback Ayden Kuhle-Tyler had a defender breathing down his neck as he zipped a pass that a diving Decarlos Nora caught before skidding out-of-bounds on the wet turf.

The play meant little to the outcome of Friday’s season finale for Beloit Memorial at a cold and muddy Jacobson Field. With a running clock in place it didn’t even stop the last few seconds from elapsing in a 35-7 loss to Southern Lakes Conference champion Lake Geneva Badger (8-1, 7-0 SLC).

