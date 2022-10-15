BELOIT — Quarterback Ayden Kuhle-Tyler had a defender breathing down his neck as he zipped a pass that a diving Decarlos Nora caught before skidding out-of-bounds on the wet turf.
The play meant little to the outcome of Friday’s season finale for Beloit Memorial at a cold and muddy Jacobson Field. With a running clock in place it didn’t even stop the last few seconds from elapsing in a 35-7 loss to Southern Lakes Conference champion Lake Geneva Badger (8-1, 7-0 SLC).
It does speak volumes about the sort of attitude Brad Dements hopes eventually spreads throughout his ranks.
“Dee Nora is a workhorse and Kuhle-Tyler is just one tough son of a gun,” Dement said. “Josh (Martinez) was playing on one leg. We had some other kids, too, who gave it everything they had. We also had some others who gave up on us.”
Nora said there was an attrition the past few weeks as the Knights closed out a 2-7 season, 1-6 in their inaugural SLC season.
“I thought we had things moving in the right direction, but toward the end everything just sort of fell apart,” said senior Nora, who rushed 20 times for 60 tough yards in the finale. “Lots of guys stopped coming to practice. For this team to move forward everyone has to stay committed 100 percent of the time.
“They just don’t want it as much as they should. You have to find the right people to do this and then you’re either in or you’re out.”
Dement hasn’t really had the luxury of being so selective due to low numbers. He’s had to play athletes he knows may bolt when the going gets tough.
“We have to get out of that cycle,” the coach said. “We need more kids out so I don’t have to play the ones who really aren’t invested. How do you do that? By getting more kids involved in youth football. It’s so important for numbers and for confidence and for getting kids in here who are smarter when it comes to fundamentals and knowing how to play football.
“We need to get 30 or 40 freshmen in here every year. It might take us some time, but I think we are in the right direction and in the right conference. We are trying to build a foundation not only for our football program but for these kids’ lives. Some of them have no direction.”
In the finale, Badger just had too many horses against the Knights, who picked up only one first down in the first half, on their opening possession.
That first down by Nora gave Dement the courage to gamble on fourth down and 5 from the Beloit 46. Nora was stopped for no gain and three plays later, the Badgers’ Buddy Teale scored on a 16-yard run.
Badger was also moving the ball well on its second try, but an interception by two-way starter Tyler-Kuhle gave Beloit the ball back at midfield.
Badger went on to score three more touchdowns by halftime, on runs of 12 yards by Matthew O’Grady, 11 by Seth Johnson and 19 by Landon Nottestad. The Knights did a decent job stopping quarterback JP Doyle’s runs inside the tackles, but Badger’s speedy backs were through holes in a hurry.
Badger added a 2-yard TD dive by Santino Buttita in the third quarter to put the running clock into effect for the fourth quarter. The visitors finished with 215 yards rushing.
The banged-up Knights finally moved the ball late in the third quarter and early in the fourth as Badger began making some wholesale substitutions. Most of that was Nora’s runs – and a 10-yard pass – with Kuhle-Tyler diving in from the 1. Baylor Denu’s PAT made the final 35-7.