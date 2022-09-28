BELOIT—Nothing against Tony Romo, who is one of Wisconsin’s more celebrated pro athletes of recent times, but Beloit Memorial’s Purple Knights will do their best to ruin both his homecoming as well as Burlington’s Friday night.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Burlington alum will broadcast the Green Bay packers vs. New England Patriots game at Lambeau Field on Sunday. That gave him the opportunity to return to his alma mater for a dedication of the school’s new synthetic turf field.
Burlington Area School District named the field The Tony Romo Field in February 2020 to recognize his continued connection to the community.
“Romo will be right behind their bench,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said. “We’ll have to see what we can do to spoil his fun.”
The Knights (2-4, 1-3) will have to do a lot better job in the red zone this week if they want to upend the Demons (2-4, 2-2). Last week Beloit had the ball on the Union Grove 5-yard line three times and came away empty-handed each time in a 35-0 loss.
“We also had a clear pick-six dropped 20 yards from the end zone,” Dement said. “That’s 28 points we left off the scoreboard. Any of those could have been momentum changers.”
Dement is unfazed by the fact Burlington knocked off that same Union Grove team 42-14 two weeks ago.
“High school football is all about momentum,” he said. “We definitely had opportunities last week. We rushed for over 200 yards. But it came down to scoring and we missed on some passes, we missed on some blocks and we had some fumbles.”
Dement points to the fact Elkhorn was able to run for over 300 yards against Burlington in a 34-24 loss.
“That game was back and forth until the end,” the coach said. “I really think we should be able to run the football effectively this week. We need a little better pass protection, but I think we can throw it, too.”
Decarlos Nora rushed for over 100 yards last week and leads Beloit with 103 season carries for 561 yards and five TDs. Toby Robinson has 58 yards for 361 yards and three scores.
The Knights won’t have to worry about Romo fading back to pass, but the Demons do have Jack Sulik, who has completed 91-of-163 passes for 1,083 yards and nine TDs. In a 42-21 loss to Badger last week, Sulik was 24-of-35 for 215 yards and two scores.
His favorite target, Tommy Teberg, has 33 receptions for 475 yards for the season.
“They have some playmakers and we have to stop their big plays,” Dement said. “We have to make them drive instead of hit us with quick scores.”
With just three games left to the regular season, the coach said it’s time for some of the players who’ve spent most of it on the sideline to step up and give some of his two-way players a break.
“We’ve been fortunate to avoid injuries, but in terms of depth we’re still thin,” he said. “That’s something we’re trying to build here over time.”
He sees reason for optimism.
“We have around 30 kids on our (3-2) freshmen team, with some good size, and it looks like we have a lot of kids out at the middle school level,” Dement said. “That’s nice to see for our future.”
The Knights will play their final two games at home, against Waterford Oct. 7 and against Badger on Oct. 14.