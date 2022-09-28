BDN_220929_Decarlos Nora
Leading rusher Decarlos Nora and Beloit Memorial’s ground game will play a key role Friday night at Burlington.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Nothing against Tony Romo, who is one of Wisconsin’s more celebrated pro athletes of recent times, but Beloit Memorial’s Purple Knights will do their best to ruin both his homecoming as well as Burlington’s Friday night.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Burlington alum will broadcast the Green Bay packers vs. New England Patriots game at Lambeau Field on Sunday. That gave him the opportunity to return to his alma mater for a dedication of the school’s new synthetic turf field.

