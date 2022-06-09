BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s football team will host the first annual Heineke Classic golf outing fundraiser on July 8.

All proceeds will go toward building the football program and to Project 16:49, which assists homeless teens in the Beloit community.

The event will be held at The Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside, with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $125 per person.

The outing includes golf, a steak dinner and meet and greet with Coach John Heineke, silent auctions, raffles and giveaways. There will be contests for longest drive, closest to the pin and more.

To register, contact Brad Dement at bdement@sdb.k12.wi.us or visit www.purpleknightfootball.com. There will be various sponsorship opportunities for the event which are described on the website.

