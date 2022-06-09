Beloit Memorial football team hosts Heineke Classic golf fundraiser By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s football team will host the first annual Heineke Classic golf outing fundraiser on July 8.All proceeds will go toward building the football program and to Project 16:49, which assists homeless teens in the Beloit community.The event will be held at The Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside, with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $125 per person.The outing includes golf, a steak dinner and meet and greet with Coach John Heineke, silent auctions, raffles and giveaways. There will be contests for longest drive, closest to the pin and more.To register, contact Brad Dement at bdement@sdb.k12.wi.us or visit www.purpleknightfootball.com. There will be various sponsorship opportunities for the event which are described on the website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Search warrants in Beloit result in drug arrests A new warehouse facility to be built in Beloit's Gateway Business Park Byron man dies after falling into quarry Beloit man says Studebaker provides smooth ride Fruzen school staff in Beloit rally to support colleague Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime