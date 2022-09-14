BELOIT—His team is coming off its most lopsided victory in decades, but Beloit Memorial head coach Brad Dement knows his Purple Knights will have to prove themselves all over again Friday night.
An even bigger challenge comes to town.
Westosha Central sports a 4-0 record, is ranked No. 8 in the current Division 2 Wissports.com Coaches Poll and has enough offensive firepower to give a defensive coordinator fits.
Dement looks at the Falcons and sees Hononegah because of their skill with the run-pass option, which allows a crafty quarterback to either hand the ball to the running back, take off himself or pass to a wide receiver.
The offensive line blocks as if it’s a running play and the whole confliguration stresses a defense.
“They run some option and some jet sweeps and their quarterback is a good runner,” Dement said. “They can throw the football, too. The best way to defend the RPO (run-pass option) is to apply a lot of pressure and not give them time to run their schemes. That’s what we’re going to try to do. Our defense is really going to have to step up.”
The Knights (2-2, 1-1 SLC) were at their best in all facets last week, routing Elkhorn 42-14 as Toby Robinson rushed 14 times for 187 yards and Decarlos Nora added 19 for 124. Jacobson Field hasn’t seen the likes of that kind of dominating performance since the good old days of the 1990s.
Beloit’s head coach praised the work of his offensive line as well as the blocking of receiver Fazion Farr.
“We got great edge blocking from Farr which really helped spring Toby and Dee on some long runs,” Dement said.
Beloit’s leading ground gainer for the season, Cavari Kramer, only had one late-game carry. He fractured a pinkie finger the week before and Dement said he was glad to gave him the extra time to heal, but he did want to see if he’d have problems with ball security with the finger padded.
As it was, his contribution wasn’t needed against the Elks with Robinson and Nora running wild.
“That might be different this week,” Dement said. “We might need them on defense.”
Quite possibly. Westosha Central has averaged 32.2 points and is coming off an impressive 35-30 win over Burlington. The Falcons opened with a 24-21 win over Waukesha North and then blanked Oregon 27-0 and hammered Union Grove 43-24.
Quarterback Brock Koeppel has completed 55-of-90 passes (58.9) for 811 yards and six touchdowns while throwing three interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 42 carries for 309 yards (7.4) and five scores. His favorite target, Collin Meininger, has 23 catches for 382 yards.
As for defensive stars, Dement said the entire unit was solid last week, but he continues to be particularly impressed with the efforts of 6-foot-4, 255-pound Josh Martinez.
