BELOIT—Beloit Memorial head football coach Brad Dement welcomed about 65 players to his first week of practice and for the most part, kept a smile on his face throughout Wednesday’s late afternoon session.
No coach is completely happy this time of year. There’s way too much to accomplish before a season opener just over two weeks away.
“We picked up a couple of new kids who heard what we’re up to,” Dement said. “We’ve got some skilled running backs in Cavari Kramer, Dee Nora and Toby Robinson and some linemen who are working very hard. It looks like (senior) Ayden Kuhle will be our quarterback.
“I think we’re going to have some fun.”
Whether that translates into more victories is anybody’s guess, but the Purple Knights are moving into new territory in the Southern Lakes Conference this fall, after opening against non-conference foes Racine Case and Madison East. The Knights play at Case on Aug. 19 and at Lussier Stadium in Madison against East on Aug. 26.
Beloit opens SLC play at Wilmot Sept. 2 before finally playing a home game at Jacobson Field on Sept. 9 against Elkhorn.
The Knights were 3-6 a year ago in their final season in the Big Eight and graduated several key players, including quarterback Griffin Oberneder and linemen Shaquille Roman and Sebastian DeLatorre.
Kramer is Beloit’s leading returnee, having rushed for 743 yards (7.3 average) last season and six touchdowns. Nora and Robinson were also capable backs and should give the Knights an effective power running game if the line holds up well. That will take the pressure off Kuhle and the passing game.
The Knights are practicing from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday they will go from 9-11:30 a.m. with a scrimmage at Janesville Craig planned for 4 p.m.