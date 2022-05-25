BELOIT — As a future Business Administration major, Shaquille Roman weighed his college football offers purely in dollars and cents.
It was obvious then what made the most sense.
“I had some larger schools offer walk-on routes,” he said. “But you don’t know after a year or two if there will even be a scholarship. You might end up paying a lot of money and not getting one.”
NCAA Division II Upper Iowa Uinversity, on the other hand, offered the 6-foot-3 Beloit Memorial senior a full scholarship.
It was a no-brainer.
“Upper Iowa and Mankato in Minnesota both were there with offers, but Upper Iowa’s came first,” Roman said. “I visited and the defensive line coach walked around campus with me the whole time. I ate with the team. I met the head coach and the college president. Upper Iowa was just very welcoming.”
Wednesday, Roman signed his letter-of-intent in the high school library with family and friends on hand.
“Shaq is a high character kid who has made a lot of sacrifices,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s the first one to practice and he’s picking up equipment at the end. I never had to ask. He set a great example for his teammates.
“I am so proud of him and I can’t wait to see what he does at Upper Iowa.”
The All-Area defensive lineman played both ways for the Purple Knights. His play was one of the bright spots for a team that continued a more than decade-long struggle.
“I think Coach Dement has it moving in the right direction,” Roman said. “My biggest thrill was winning our homecoming game my senior year. Griffin (Oberneder) making that game-winning field goal in the rain. That was awesome.”
Roman decided not to spend money on a recruiting service. He did recruit his head coach to help him promote himself.
“We made a highlight tape and Coach probably sent it to 70-plus schools,” Roman said. “I posted it on Hudl and on Twitter. The Upper Iowa coach saw it and said he liked how well I could move at my size.”
Colleges also liked the fact he played three sports in high school. While the Knights also struggled in basketball this past season, Roman had a solid year.
“They asked which sports complement each other the best,” Roman said. “Basketball is good for your agility and speed, but it has been hard to put weight on.”
While he was a two-way player for Beloit, he will concentrate on defense as a Fighting Peacock.
“They want me to play defensive end,” he said. “Coach Dement tried to talk me into adding more weight and being a big guard, but I really prefer the defensive line so I’m happy.”
Roman said he hoped to add some weight during the high school year, but that was particularly difficult when he spent so much time running up and down a basketball court.
“I played at around 235,” he said. “It was just real tough adding weight. Now I’m in the process of talking to the (Upper Iowa) coaches and getting a list of drills they want me to do and what they want as far as weight-training. I’m trying to get a head start.”
Roman said he won’t know until he gets on campus where he’ll fall on the depth chart and whether a red-shirt is in the cards his freshman year. He said he’d probably be OK with a red-shirt year as long as it’s paid for.
That makes financial sense, after all.
• KLEINSCHMIDT TO GRACELAND: Beloit Memorial senior volleyball player Andrew Kleinschmidt was also on hand Wednesday morning with his parents, but he had already committed to NAIA Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.
Kleinschmidt was an All-Big Eight First Team performer, utilized as an outside hitter and a setter. He also plays club volleyball for the Madison Inferno.
Kleinschmidt said he also will major in business at Graceland.