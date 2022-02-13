BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial basketball team couldn’t generate enough offense to overcome visiting Madison Memorial Saturday evening.
Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed scored 17 points, but was the only Purple Knight in double figures as Beloit fell 48-40.
The game was deadlocked at 19 at halftime, but Madison Memorial’s Ian Wischoff scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to propel the Spartans to the win.
Beloit Memorial led 29-26 with just eight minutes to play before the Spartans went on a run that ultimately resulted in them pulling away for the win, a 14-4 spree that proved to be too much to overcome.
The Purple Knights (2-13 in Big Eight play) will host Madison West Tuesday.
• SOUTH BELOIT WINS NAC: The South Beloit boys basketball team won the NAC Tournament Saturday, defeating Westminster Christian and Harvest Christian to win the title.
In the semifinals, the SoBos rolled to a 68-31 win over Westminster Christian behind 23 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks by Ross Robertson. Bradley Knepper added 15 points and 10 boards, while Blake Ayotte had 12.
In the finals, the SoBos (24-4) avenged an earlier loss by defeating Harvest Christian 51-42. Knepper had 19 points and seven rebounds, while Robertson finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.
The SoBos will host Rockford Lutheran Monday night.
• GIRLS HOOPS: DURAND 57, SOUTH BELOIT 26: The SoBos saw their season come to a close Saturday with a 31-point loss at Durand in an IHSA Class 1A regional game.
South Beloit was led by Zorah Martin, who finished the game with 10 points.
• BRODHEAD 67, WHITEWATER 37: The Brodhead High girls basketball team clinched at least a share of the Rock Valley Conference championship Friday night.
The Cardinals opened a 23-point halftime lead and coasted to a 67-37 victory at Whitewater.
With the victory, sixth-ranked Brodhead improved to 16-0 in the conference with two games to play. Edgerton is 14-2 entering the final week of the regular season.
Addie Yates led four players in double figures for the Cardinals with 17 points. Abbie Dix chipped in 12 and Kiarra Moe and Taetum Hoesly had 11 each.
Josie Treder led Whitewater (5-17, 4-12) with 10 points.
• MCFARLAND 69, TURNER 30: The visiting Spartans got 28 points from Teagan Mallegni, 26 of them coming in the first half, en route to a Rock Valley victory.
Nadilee Fernandez scored 10 points to lead Turner (7-15, 2-14). Turner trailed 46-14 at the break, thanks in large measure to the outburst provided by the RVC’s leading scorer.
• CLINTON 67, BIG FOOT 26—The host Cougars rolled to a Rock Valley victory behind 21 points from Jayden Nortier.
Elli Teubert added 14 points for Clinton (14-8, 10-6), who also picked up 12 points on four three-pointer from Neleah Bobolz.
• PARKVIEW 34, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 22: Jenna Olin had 21 points to lead the host Vikings to a Trailways South Conference victory.
In so doing, Olin became the all-time leading scorer in Parkview history. The Vikings held MCD to single digits in building an 18-9 halftime lead.
Parkview improved to 8-13 overall and 6-5 in conference play.
Weekend boxscores
PARKVIEW 34, COUNTRY DAY 22
Country Day (22)—Whiffen 4-2-12; Whitney 0-1-1; Hollick 1-2-4; Donoso 1-1-3; Fon 1-0-2. Totals: 7-6-22.
Parkview (34)—Burrell 1-0-2; Schutte 1-0-2; Mielke 1-1-3; Olin 6-9-21; Stark 0-1-1; Klassy 2-1-5. Totals: 11-12-34.
Halftime—Parkview 18, Country Day 9. 3-point goals—Country Day 2 (Whiffen 2). Free throws missed—Country Day 4, Parkview 7. Total fouls—Country Day 15, Parkview 11.
MADISON MEMORIAL 48, BELOIT MEMORIAL 40
Madison 19 29—48
Beloit 19 21—40
MADISON MEMORIAL: Blue 1 0-0 3, Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Wischoff 5 2-3 15, Taylor 2 0-0 4, Schmitt 3 0-2 6, Brummel 1 2-2 4, Mickelsn 5 4-5 14. Totals: 18 8-12 48.
BELOIT MEMORIAL: Copper 1 0-0 3, Bland 3 0-0 6, Abdur-Rasheed 8 1-4 17, Farr 3 0-0 6, Woods 1 0-0 2, Roman 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 3-6 40.
3-pointers: Beloit 1 (Copper), Madison Memorial 4 (Blue, Wischoff 3).
CLINTON 67, BIG FOOT 26
Big Foot (26)—Lueck 1-0-2; Herrey 0-2-2; Ritchey 1-0-2; Larson 2-2-7; Quackenbush 1-0-3; A. Larson 1-0-2; Bauman 2-2-6; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 9-6-26.
Clinton (67)—Teubert 6-0-14; Hahn 1-2-4; Mueller 1-0-2; Nortier 8-4-21; Bubolz 4-0-12; Roehl 3-2-8; Shinkus 1-2-4; Kirch 1-0-2. Totals: 25-10-67.
Halftime—Clinton 30, Big Foot 11. 3-point goals—Big Foot 2 (Larson, Quackenbush), Clinton 7 (Bubolz 4, Teubert 2, Nortier). Free throws missed—Big Foot 6, Clinton 10. Total fouls—Big Foot 16, Clinton 15. Fouled out—L. Larson.
MCFARLAND 69, TURNER 30
McFarland (69)—Mender 2-0-4; Kirch 3-0-8; Freeman 1-1-3; Goecks 1-0-2; Testolin 4-0-9; Dean 6-2-14; Meinholdt 0-1-1; Mallegni 9-4-28. Totals: 26-8-59.
Turner (30)—Adams 0-2-2; Martin 2-0-6; House 2-2-6; Fernandez 4-1-10; Babilius 3-0-6. Totals: 11-5-30.
Halftime—McFarland 46, Turner 14. 3-point goals—McFarland 9 (Mallegni 6, Kirch 2, Testolin), Turner 3 (Martin 2, Fernandez). Free throws missed—McFarland 6, Turner 6. Total fouls—McFarland 14, Turner 11.
BRODHEAD 67, WHITEWATER 37
Brodhead (67)—Yates 6-5-17; Oliver 3-0-8; Kail 3-0-8; Moe 4-2-11; Hoesly 5-0-11; Dix 5-2-12. Totals: 26-9-67.
Whitewater (37)—DePorter 0-2-2; Kopecky 2-0-6; Kilar 0-3-3; Treder 4-1-10; Grosinske 2-0-4; Gillette 1-2-4; Truesdale 1-4-6; Martin 1-0-2. Totals: 11-7-37.
Halftime—Brodhead 37, Whitewater 14. 3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Oliver 2, Kail 2, Moe, Hoesly), Whitewater 3 (Kopecky 2, Treder). Free throws missed—Brodhead 4, Whitewater 6. Total fouls—Brodhead 12, Whitewater 13.