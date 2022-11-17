BELOIT—Beloit Memorial girls’ basketball head coach Dilonna Johnson hopes that the Purple Knights 71-31 loss to Sun Prairie West on Thursday night at Barkin Arena is a good learning experience for her young team.
With an even tougher test against Verona, which was ranked first in the Wissports.net preseason rankings, coming up on Saturday, Beloit (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Eight) will need to adjust quickly.
“We need to be mentally tough,” Johnson said. “We probably have to do a little bit more harder drills at practice so we can learn to overcome as a unit. We have to be ready, it’s not going to slow down in the Big Eight.”
The win was the Huskies first conference win as a program but while they may be technically new (the Sun Prairie school district split the high school in two), SPW brings back a team of tall seniors, and they are ranked ninth in the Wissports rankings.
It was a tough test for a Knights’ team composed of almost entirely sophomores, and that difference was evident early as the Wolves forced turnover after turnover, ripping the ball from Beloit player’s hands and driving to the basket for layups. Any shots SPW missed were often rebounded right back into the offense’s hands, and many of their points ame from second chances.
“The Wolves were just hungry,” Johnson said. “The rebounding battle is all about heart, and being up gives you energy. They had more of a spark than us. We just have to have more heart and learn how to box out as a team.”
SPW jumped out to a 15-2 lead, and they kept up the dominant pace to hold a 42-15 advantage at the half.
The second half featured much of the same as the Wolves went on a 21-5 run to widen the margin, and they held on to win 71-31.
“They came out and hit us first,” Johnson said. “And from there my girls took it to the chin instead of really coming together. That's one thing we talked about after the game is we have to come together to get through adversity.”
Johnson added that with two of her veteran leaders graduated from last season, she needs to see a young player step up into that role.
“We have to work on finding our leader who’s going to bring us up when we’re feeling down,” she said. “As long as somebody is there to lift us up, we can come back and have a better showing when we play SPW again.”
Sophomore SaDera Richardson led the team with 11 points, and the 5-foot 4 guard did a solid job going up against her tall opponents both offensively and defensively.
“She’s one of our big scorers on our team,” Johnson said. “She had a slow night in the first game, so this was a big comeback game for her. Tonight showed me that she’s in shape, and she was mentally in it.”