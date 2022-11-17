BDN_221118_BMHS girls BB1
Beloit Memorial-s Lanasia Dubois (11) drives on Sun Prairie West's Payton Beck (13) Thursday night at Barkin Arena.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial girls’ basketball head coach Dilonna Johnson hopes that the Purple Knights 71-31 loss to Sun Prairie West on Thursday night at Barkin Arena is a good learning experience for her young team.

With an even tougher test against Verona, which was ranked first in the Wissports.net preseason rankings, coming up on Saturday, Beloit (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Eight) will need to adjust quickly. 

