JANESVILLE—The Beloit Memorial football team came up short in its bid to begin the season 2-0, losing to Janesville Parker 28-7 Friday night at Monterey Stadium.

The Vikings kicked off the scoring by intercepting a Griffin Oberneder pass and returning it 36 yards for a score.

The Purple Knights defensive unit held strong, keeping the score at 7-0 until halftime.

In the second half, the Vikings began exerting their will, scoring on a 54-yard touchdown by Griffin Davis to make it 14-0.

OMarion Stackhouse’s 20-yard run made it 21-0 with 8:49 to play, but the Knights broke through for their only score on a 40-yard run by Oberneder to make it 21-7.

The Vikings finished the scoring on a 13-yard touchdown pass.

• UP NEXT: The Knights host Middleton Friday night.

• PARKER 28, BELOIT 7

Beloit Memorial 0 0 0 7—7

Janesville Parker 0 7 7 14—28

Scoring summary: P—Kim 36 interception return (Zavala kick). P— Brandenburg 54 run (Zavala kick). P— Stackhouse 20 pass from Novak (Zavala kick). B—Oberneder 40 run (Oberneder kick). P—Brandenburg 13 pass from Novak (Zavala kick).

Statistics: First downs—B 11, P10. Rushes—B 43-152, P 27-153. Yards passing—B 64, P 207. Passes—B 11-4-1, P 18-10-3. Fumbles—B 1-0, P 1-0. Penalties—B 10-70, P 10-97.

