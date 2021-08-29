Beloit Memorial falls to Parker By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Aug 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—The Beloit Memorial football team came up short in its bid to begin the season 2-0, losing to Janesville Parker 28-7 Friday night at Monterey Stadium.The Vikings kicked off the scoring by intercepting a Griffin Oberneder pass and returning it 36 yards for a score.The Purple Knights defensive unit held strong, keeping the score at 7-0 until halftime.In the second half, the Vikings began exerting their will, scoring on a 54-yard touchdown by Griffin Davis to make it 14-0.OMarion Stackhouse’s 20-yard run made it 21-0 with 8:49 to play, but the Knights broke through for their only score on a 40-yard run by Oberneder to make it 21-7.The Vikings finished the scoring on a 13-yard touchdown pass.• UP NEXT: The Knights host Middleton Friday night.• PARKER 28, BELOIT 7Beloit Memorial 0 0 0 7—7Janesville Parker 0 7 7 14—28Scoring summary: P—Kim 36 interception return (Zavala kick). P— Brandenburg 54 run (Zavala kick). P— Stackhouse 20 pass from Novak (Zavala kick). B—Oberneder 40 run (Oberneder kick). P—Brandenburg 13 pass from Novak (Zavala kick).Statistics: First downs—B 11, P10. Rushes—B 43-152, P 27-153. Yards passing—B 64, P 207. Passes—B 11-4-1, P 18-10-3. Fumbles—B 1-0, P 1-0. Penalties—B 10-70, P 10-97. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Details of former Hononegah student's settlement with district released Court records highlight barrage of gunfire, high-speed chase across Beloit 'High risk' traffic stop at Beloit hotel results in SWAT response, stolen firearm recovered Beloit natives, lifelong friends found digital company together S. Beloit Police Chief: Missing South Beloit woman found deceased in Dane County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime