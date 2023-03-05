MUSKEGO, Wis.—At this point in the season, it wasn’t fair to say that the Beloit Memorial Purple Knights were purely the underdogs.
The lower seed? Sure. The team with the lesser record? Yep. But a less well-rounded team? The less athletic and capable squad? Absolutely not.
So, it was no surprise that the 14th-seeded Knights came close to taking down No. 3 Muskego in Friday night’s WIAA Division 1 regional opener, only to be tipped late by the Warriors 70-65.
“I’m so proud of our kids,” head coach Todd Marks said. “Despite all the adversity and all the variables here tonight our kids were poised. They were composed, and they played super hard.”
Beloit (6-19) had made a habit of getting into close battles with some of Wisconsin’s best teams. The Knights took down Burlington (20-6) earlier in the year, and they held a lead over Middleton (25-1) until the last five minutes of the game.
“We knew coming into this year that it was going to be a battle,” senior Fazion Farr said. “After we adjusted, we got it rolling a little bit. There were so many ups and downs, but I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else.”
Once again, the Knights seemed up to the challenge early.
Seniors Tyrone Karl and Rico Yarbrough both sank 3-pointers, and freshman Amare Hereford and Farr earned some strong points on the inside to play the Warriors (18-8) to a 19-19 tie late into the first half.
“We had good spacing and we moved the ball,” Marks said. “Our guys were unselfish. Everybody gave us a little bit of something and put ourselves in a position to win. Just a gritty effort.”
But Muskego, which finished the night with just one trey, continued to pound it in the post. Several of its strong, athletic guards hit contested layups as the Warriors took a 27-24 lead into the locker room.
“They were getting the offensive rebound,” Farr said. “Second-chance points really killed us at times. They were running all the way through and not forcing anything.”
Beloit came out of halftime hot as Karl hit two threes and a free throw while Yarbrough put down a booming dunk to help take the 33-27 advantage.
The two teams continued to battle it out, with the Knights seemingly having to match Muskego’s tough mentality in the paint basket for basket.
Yarbrough, who came into the game averaging nearly 25 points per game, got his fourth foul with just under 15 minutes left in the game.
But the Knights stayed in it through his absence with crucial baskets from guys like Farr, Karl and junior Jyrell Cousins.
The Warriors went on a small run to make it 60-53 with about two minutes left in the game, but Beloit had one last surge left.
Senior Christian Woods and Hereford both hit crucial treys to move within three points, but Muskego was awarded the jump ball on a rebound off a missed Warriors’ free throw.
The Knights were forced to foul, and Muskego hit both shots to effectively end Beloit’s season.
Karl tied the team-high with 16 points and three treys.
“His energy is great,” Farr said. “Once he gets going, it feels like everybody gets going. Then when he starts knocking down shots, everybody’s knocking down shots. It’s infectious.”
Farr also had 16 points, and he was once again an important leader on the team he’s been a part of for all four years.
“Every night I go to bed and go, ‘Gosh, I just wish we could get him back for one more year,’” Marks said. “He’s been amazing for us. He showed up to all the fall workouts and came eager to learn. He continued to rally the guys. I’ve coached a lot of good players, and I’ve never seen anyone score baskets effectively like he does.”
While the season ended in heartbreak, Marks made sure the team knew he couldn’t be more pleased with the group.
“I told them they are one of the most enjoyable squads I’ve coached,” he said. “They just continued to work harder and harder. Man, did they step up to the challenge this season.”
MUSKEGO 70, BELOIT 65
Beloit…….24 41—65
Muskego……27 43—70
BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts)—Yarbrough 5 0-0 11, Woods 1 0-0 3, Cousins 5 1-1 11, Farr 7 2-2 16, Hereford 3 1-2 8, Karl 4 5-8 16. Totals: 25 9-13 65.
MUSKEGO (fg ft-fta pts)—Schwabe 8 1-3 18, Westphal 1 5-5 7, Wensink 5 0-1 10, Ai. Krause 6 2-9 15, Seawright 3 7-8 13, As. Krause 3 1-2 7. Totals: 26 16-28 70.
3-pointers: Beloit 6 (Karl 3, Yarbrough, Woods, Hereford), Muskego 1 (Schwabe). Fouled out: Yarbrough, Karl. Total fouls: Beloit 22, Muskego 12.