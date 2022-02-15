BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team fell just a few plays shy of blowing the roof off of Barkin Arena on senior night.
Playing in front of an enthusiastic student section, the Purple Knights rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to Madison West to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 65-62 with nine seconds left, the Knights devised a play for Davion Bland, who missed a tough look at trey as the buzzer expired.
Beloit Memorial coach Dakota Lindsay said Bland, who led the Knights with 21 points, was a solid option.
“That’s a play that we’ll run to start the game sometimes,” Lindsay said. “And Davion’s knocked that shot down plenty of times. He got a decent look at it, but some nights, those shots just don’t fall.”
The real issue was the slow start, a problem that has plagued the Knights all season long.
“I don’t know why, but we just start slow,” Beloit Memorial senior Austin Woods said. “I know that our record would definitely be different if we could eliminate those, because most of the time we do fight back to be in the game.”
That was certainly the case Tuesday night, when a late flurry keyed by Bland in the first half cut the Madison West advantage to 28-22 at the break.
After trading buckets for the first nine minutes of the second half, the Knights began their charge, eventually tying the game at 45 with six minutes to play.
Madison West immediately responded with an 8-0 spurt of its own to wide the advantage to 53-45.
Back came the Knights, eventually getting to within 57-56 after a pair of Fazion Farr free throws with 1:57 to play.
The Regents looked like they had the game salted away when they knocked down their free throws to take a 62-56 lead with just 25 seconds left.
But Woods nailed a clutch trey to cut the lead in half, and when the Regents missed a pair of free throws with nine seconds left, the Knights had a fighting chance.
“I like how we fought back,” Lindsay said. “We had the crowd behind us and the kids never gave up. We just have to execute better, and the main problem was not keeping them off the offensive glass. That’s something we’re going to have to work on as we get closer to the playoffs.
“And it’s not just one or two guys on the floor. Everybody’s got to do it. My old coach told me that five together makes a fist, and when you make a fist it’s hard to break apart. That needs to be us moving forward, everybody playing together.”
The Knights have a pair of winnable games remaining, both on the road, against Verona and Janesville Craig before the playoffs start.
“This is when we need to come together,” Woods said. “We know everything that’s happened this season, but it’s playoff time now, basically. We need to lock in and do what we do best.”
Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed finished the game with 10 points, while Farr added 12.
Madison West was led by Ta-Shun Pender’s 23 points including several dunks.
MADISON WEST 65. BELOIT MEMORIAL 62
Madison West 28 37—65
Beloit 22 40—62
MADISON WEST: Williams 1 0-0 2, Pender 10 3-5 23, Jacobs 2 1-2 5, Harding 4 0-2 9, Gordon 2 0-1 4, Brown 6 3-7 18, Carr 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 8-19 65.
BELOIT: Copper 1 0-0 2, Carroll 1 0-0 2, Bland 7 5-5 21, Abdur-Rasheed 4 1-2 10, Farr 5 2-4 12, Woods 2 0-0 6, Roman 1 4-5 6. Totals: 21 12-17 62.
3-pointers: Beloit 5 (Bland 2, Abdur-Rasheed, Woods 2). Madison West 4 (Harding, Brown 3).