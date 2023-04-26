BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial baseball team’s winless record going into Wednesday night might look ugly, but that doesn’t tell the full story of the Purple Knights.
Beloit’s six losses had come against opponents with a combined 36-7 record that includes the likes of undefeated Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie East.
It didn’t get any easier on Wednesday at Pohlman Field as the Knights fell 14-4 to Madison Memorial, which moved to 7-3 with the win and 6-1 in the Big Eight.
“It seems like every time we step on the diamond, we’re facing a nearly undefeated team or undefeated team,” head coach Steve Johnson said. “We’ve hit pretty much all of the big horses in the Big Eight. And we’ve proven we can score against the better teams.”
The Knights found themselves down early after starting pitcher DeCarlos Nora walked two batters and allowed an RBI single to Cashton Jones.
Andrew Allen hit into a fielder’s choice, and then stole second, third and home to make it 2-0.
The Spartans made it 4-0 in the third off an RBI double and a sacrifice fly.
“It wasn’t DeCarlos’ best stuff tonight, he does have better,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to playing on an 80-degree day because when he pitches inside, it’s unbelievable. Outside, it becomes a bit more of a challenge.”
Madison loaded the bases off a hit-by-pitch, a double and an infield single to chase Nora before Allen smacked a three-run double, and a bloop single made it 8-0.
The Spartans put two more runs across in the fifth to put the Knights in danger of being run-ruled. But Beloit showed some of that fight and offensive potential they possess by putting up four runs.
Grant Kiger and Diego Martinez walked to start the bottom of the fifth before Owen West beat out a soft hit to the pitcher to make it 10-1.
A wild pitch scored another, and Dustin Foss laced a two-run single up the middle to make it 10-4.
“We definitely have the skill to come back and beat a team like this,” Foss said. “We just have to keep putting more hits together and quit looking at pitches. We have an amazing team.”
But Madison gained those four runs back in the sixth, and Beloit was unable to answer to end the game an inning early.
Foss led the Knights with a 2-for-3 night.
“Dustin has been hot these last few games,” Johnson said. “We had him batting third early, and he asked to be moved down in the order. It was one of the best coaching moves I’ve made because he’s been hitting the ball so well since then.”
West also had a nice night with his RBI and a diving catch in center field to rob a run-scoring hit.
The gauntlet doesn’t get any easier as the Knights face Sun Prairie East, which they lost to 13-3 on Tuesday, at Pohlman Field on Thursday.
“We just want to win, that’s all we’re looking for,” Foss said. “We’re also just trying to have fun and play some baseball.”
MADISON MEMORIAL 14, BELOIT MEMORIAL 4
Madison……….202 424 — 14 7 1
Beloit……………000 040 — 4 5 3
Leading hitters: MM, DiLorenzo 1x2, 3 Runs; Latham-Woodruff 2x3, 2 Runs, 3 RBI; Allen 1x2, 2 Runs, 3 RBI; Grosspietsch 2x3, 2 RBI; Pearl 0x1, 2 Runs. BM, West 1x4, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Mitchell 1x3, 1 Run, Foss 2x3, 2 RBI; Martinez 1x2, 1 Run.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): MM, White (4.0-2-0-0-1-7); Latham-Woodruff (1.0-2-4-4-3-1); Pearl (1.0-1-0-0-0-2). BM, Nora (3.1-4-7-6-5-1); Toubl (0.2-3-2-2-1-1); Ramirez (1.2-1-4-2-3-0); Martinez (0.1-0-0-0-0-0).