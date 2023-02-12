BELOIT — Forget the moral victories, they’re just not cutting it for Beloit Memorial’s boys basketball team anymore.
Saturday was another agonizing case of a close miss. Against the No. 2-ranked team in Wisconsin no less.
The Middleton Cardinals came to the Barkin Arena sporting a 17-1 record and found themselves trailing the Purple Knights by 11 points with just under 12 minutes left.
“We made a nice run and were up 11 and I look up and see there’s still all that time left,” Beloit head coach Todd Marks lamented. “You wish it would have been at the 5-minute mark because you just know they are going to crank up the pressure.”
Sure enough, the experienced and ridiculously tall Cardinals never wilted. The Big Eight leaders outscored Beloit 12-0 during one crucial stretch and pulled out a 69-63 victory.
“They’re the No. 2 team in the state and you know they’re going to come after you,” Marks said. “I think for us it’s a fine line between being aggressive and attacking and getting the opportunities and shots you want. (Middleton) really cranked up the pressure and made it difficult. We had a couple of turnovers and they turned them into baskets.
“I thought our kids hung in there pretty well, but there’s always things as coach that you go back to and second-guess. That’s what gives you sleepless nights.”
Middleton (18-1, 15-1) has eight players on its roster 6-foot-6 or better and the starting lineup includes 6-10 Will Garlock, who led the Cardinals with 21 points, and four others all 6-6. Beloit’s size really amounts to a duo — 6-6 Rico Yarbrough and 6-5 Jyrell Cousins.
Despite the size discrepancy, Beloit trailed only 35-34 at the half and went up 56-45 with 11:45 left thanks to a 7-0 run. The Knights still led 59-52 after a 3-pointer by Chris Woods, but Middleton ran off 12 straight points to take a 62-59 lead with 3:12 left.
The Knights (4-15, 2-14) just didn’t have another run in them.
“Middleton’s length even wears on you on the perimeter because they’re so long they’re difficult to pass around,” Marks said. “I thought our kids did a good job getting the ball to the right spots. We were just one or two shots from changing the complexion of the game at the end. I’m proud of the way the kids continue to work.”
Yarbrough again led Beloit with 27 points, but couldn’t get the ball to fall much at crunch time. He wasn’t alone.
“We keep putting ourselves in position to win,” Marks said. “We just need to find a way to get it done against these tough teams. We have shown we can play with them. We’re frustrated because we are so close.”
Fazion Farr chipped in 12 points for the Knights.
MIDDLETON 69, BELOIT 63
Middleton…35 34 — 69
Beloit……...34 29 — 63
MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Hurley 3 3-3 9, Fosdida 5 2-2 12, Oliver 1 0-0 2, Casey 5 0-0 10, Garlock 10 1-1 21, Comerford 3 2-3 11. Totals: 27 8-9 69.
B. MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Yarbrough 10 3-3 27, Woods 3 0-0 8, Farr 5 2-3 12, Herford 3 1-2 7, Denu 1 0-0 3, Karl 3 0-0 6. Totals: 25 6-8 63.
3-pointers: Midd 3 (Comerford 3), BM 7 (Yarbrough 4, Woods 2, Denu). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Midd 9, BM 12.