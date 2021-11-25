BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team fell just short in its season opener Tuesday night before a lively crowd at Barkin Arena.
The Purple Knights dropped a 56-53 decision to Rockford Christian in a game that came right down to the wire.
Faizon Farr missed a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer, ending the Knights’ chances after a roller-coaster of a game.
The contest started in dreadful fashion for the Knights, as they trailed 10-2. But the tide changed shortly thereafter, and by halftime the deficit was down to 27-25.
Led by Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed, the Knights went on a big run, eventually grabbing a 42-31 lead.
Rockford Christian responded with a 9-0 run of its own, and the game was back-and-forth for the remainder.
Farr cut the deficit to one point with a runner in the lane, and after forcing a traveling violation, Beloit had the chance to take the lead. But a jumper by Abdur-Rasheed rimmed out, and the Lions nailed two free throws, setting up Farr’s final shot.
Beloit Memorial interim head coach Charlie Chavous said he was still plenty optimistic about his team’s chances.
“We’re going to be fine, but we just need to have better shot selection,” Chavous said. “We get up 11, and we come down and just start jacking shots up. That’s where the mental component comes in, and we’ll get them there.”
The Knights were led by Abdur-Rasheed’s 19 points. Davion Bland added 13 for Beloit.
Saturday night, the Knights will host Lake Geneva Badger.
• OREGON 84, BIG FOOT 64: The Chiefs fell to visiting Oregon despite 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Gus Foster Tuesday night.
Headken Bush led Oregon with 29 points, while Ryne Panzer finished with 22.
Tyler Wilson had 16 points for the Chiefs, while Alex Schmitz had 15.
• SOUTH BELOIT 49, NEWMAN CENTRAL 39: Ross Robertson scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the SoBos won their season opener Wednesday.
Tanner Joiner added 14 points, while Bradley Knepper had seven points and five rebounds.
• HONONEGAH 72, GRAYSLAKE 55: The Indians remained undefeated with an easy win over Grayslake Wednesday.
The Indians will face Barrington Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Crystal Lake Central High School.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: BRODHEAD 60, EVANSVILLE 35: The Brodhead girls basketball team continued to roll through its competition, moving to a perfect 3-0 with a win over Evansville Tuesday.
Kiarra Moe (18 points) and Abbie Dix (16) combined for 34 points to lead Brodhead.
Maria Messling had 11 points for Evansville (1-2, 0-2).
• EAST TROY 48, TURNER 22—East Troy held the host Trojans to five points in the second half en route to the Rock Valley win.
Nadilee Fernandez had 10 points to lead Turner (1-2, 0-2).
• EDGERTON 85, CLINTON 54: Abby Blum led four player in double figures with 16 points as the Crimson Tide rolled to the Rock Valley win.
Shannon Rusch and Kate Gunderson added 15 points each for Edgerton (3-0, 2-0), while Sylvia Fox chipped in 14.
Clinton (1-2, 0-2), which made 11 3s, got a game-high 17 points from Elli Teubert. Jayden Nortier added 15, while sophomore Ava Mueller hit three 3-pointers en route to a career-high 12 points.
• BIG FOOT 42, WHITEWATER 40—Lydia Larson scored 24 points to lead the visiting Chiefs to the Rock Valley win.
Calli Grosinske had 12 points to lead Whitewater (0-2, 0-3).
• PARKVIEW 37, ABUNDANT LIFE/St. AMBROSE 31: Jenna Olin scored 13 points to lead the Vikings (2-1, 1-0) to the win in the Trailways South opener.
• HONONEGAH 61, CRYSTAL LAKE SOUTH 40: The Indians picked up 21 points from Emma Clark, including 16 in the second half, on their way to a win. Geneva Hann added 12, with nine coming in the second half.
The Indians will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to play Rockford Auburn.
Boxscores
ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN 56, BELOIT MEMORIAL 53
Rockford Christian 27 29—56
Beloit Memorial 25 28—53
ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN: McGaw 0 2-2 2, k Cummings 5 2-2 14, Dauohord 1 1-2 4, C Cummings 1 8-12 10, Miller 1 0-0 3, Reese 1 2-4 5, Johnson 7 4-5 18. Totals: 15 19-27 56.
BELOIT MEMORIAL: Yarbrough 1 1-2 3, Copper 2 0-1 4, Bland 5 1-3 13, Abdur Rasheed 8 2-3 19, Farr 1 0-0 2, Woods 1 0-0 3, Roman 4 0-0 8. Totals: 22 5-12 53.
3-pointers: Rockford Christian 4 (Reese, Miller, K Cummings 2) Beloit Memorial 4 (Bland 2, Abdur Rasheed, Woods).
BIG FOOT 42, WHITEWATER 40
Big Foot (42)—Lueck 3-0-6; Harvey 1-1-3; Ritchey 0-1-1; Larson 6-9-24; Bauman 1-0-2; Wilson 2-0-4. Totals: 14-11-42
Whitewater (40)—DePorter 3-2-10; Kilar 1-3-6; Navejas 3-0-8; Grosinske 5-0-12; Gillette 1-0-2; Truesdale 1-0-2. Totals: 14-5-40
Halftime—Big Foot 28, Whitewater 19. Three-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Larson 3), Whitewater 7 (Grosinske 2, DePorter 2, Navejas 2, Kilar). Free throws missed—Big Foot 9, Whitewater 8
EDGERTON 85, CLINTON 54
Edgerton (85)—Wagner 0-2-2; Snyder 0-1-1; Blum 5-2-16; Scharlau 1-0-3; Gunderson 5-3-15; Fox 5-2-14; Rusch 7-1-15; Zeimet 9-1-19. Totals: 32-12-85
Clinton (54)—Teubert 6-2-17; Mueller 4-1-12; Nortier 5-3-15; Bobolz 0-1-1; Roehl 3-0-9. Totals: 18-7-54
Halftime—Edgerton 40, Clinton 27. Three-point goals—Edgerton 9 (Blum 4, Fox 2, Gunderson 2, Rusch), Clinton 11 (Teubert 3, Mueller 3, Roehl 3, Nortier 2). Free throws missed—Edgerton 10, Clinton 7.
EAST TROY 48, BELOIT TURER 22
East Troy (48)—R. Pluess 0-2-2; Fitch 5-1-11; Cherek 2-6-10; Nelson 3-5-11; A. Pluess 4-1-9; Aleckson 2-0-5. Totals: 16-15-48
Turner (22)—Murphy 0-1-1; Adams 0-2-2; Martin 2-0-5; Fernandez 4-1-10; Babilius 0-1-1; Combs 0-1-1; Curry 1-0-2. Totals: 7-6-22
Halftime—East Troy 26, Turner 17. Three-point goals—East Troy 1 (Aleckson), Turner 2 Martin, Fernandez). Free throws missed—East Troy 6, Turner 8
BRODHEAD 60, EVANSVILLE 35
Evansville (35)—Hazard 1-0-3; Messling 4-1-11; Wallisch 1-0-3; C. Hermanson 1-0-2; J. Hermanson 2-0-5; Klitzman 0-2-2; Brandenburg 3-0-7; Vogel 1-0-2. Totals: 13-3-35
Brodhead (60)—Yates 3-1-9; P. Kail 1-0-2; M. Kail 2-1-7; Kammerer 0-2-2; Moe 9-0-18; Hoesly 1-0-2; Leitzen 1-0-2; Dix 6-4-16; Urness 1-0-2. Totals: 24-8-60
Halftime—Brodhead 31, Evansville 17. Three-point goals—Evansville 6 (Messling 2, Wallisch, Brandenburg, J. Hermanson, Hazard), Brodhead 4 (Yates 2, M. Kail 2). free throws missed—Evansville 7, Brodhead 6.