BELOIT—Tuesday night’s match between the Beloit Memorial boys basketball team and Madison Memorial started out just about as perfect as possible for the Purple Knights.
Beloit surged to a 20-6 lead, and while the Spartans poured in some buckets, a 30-23 lead still felt relatively safe the way the Knights were playing.
But Madison played as perfect a second half as Beloit did in the first, surging ahead for a 56-43 victory over the Knights.
“It was really a mental thing,” senior Rico Yarbrough said. “We have to play tougher. We have to be more gritty. We have to be well-rounded to close out the game. We can’t fight just one half and not fight the next.”
Yarbrough was a big factor in the early success for the Knights. After Jyrell Cousins hit a layup to start the game, Yarbrough hit four straight buckets to build a 10-0 lead, and he accounted for 17 points in the first half. He finished with 19 points.
“Rico has really been an eager learner this year,” head coach Todd Marks said. “He really asks questions and comes to practice with a positive attitude. He’s able to get a rebound and go coast to coast or he’s able to create space. He’s really tried to accept the physicality of rebounding.”
Senior Fazion Farr sank several crucial buckets in the first half as Beloit built up a 26-11 lead. He finished with 15 points.
“Fazion has a lot of passion for basketball,” Yarbrough said. “He wants to win, and he will do what he has to do to win. He was on varsity as a freshman, so this is his team. He’s a big leader.”
“We were taking care of the ball,” Marks said. “We were rebounding and protecting the paint. We were getting out in transition and were getting great shots. And we attacked the rim. Our guys had great energy in the first half.”
The Spartans went on a 10-2 run to close the half, and the two traded points to start the second half.
But with Beloit up 39-27, Madison went on a dominant 21-2 run on its way to a 48-41 lead. It seemed like the Spartans couldn’t miss, and their stout defense caused confusion for the Knights.
“Their one-three-one defense made our guys hesitant,” Marks said. “We didn’t attack quite as well as we’d hoped. Even when we got the ball to the right spot, it just didn’t go down or there was a goofy fumble. They got the ball in the paint and really wore us down a little bit.”
Madison’s length helped them dominate the boards in the second half, allowing several second-chance points, and Beloit was unable to take back momentum, only scoring 13 points in the second half.
The loss dropped the Knights to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the Big Eight Conference.
“These last few have stung even more because we’re so close,” Marks said. “Our goal is to try to compete and win every single game that we play. And these last two have stung because we didn’t quite get it done.”
MAD. MEMORIAL 56, BELOIT 43
Madison East…....23 33—56
Beloit Memorial...30 13—43
MM (fg ft-fta pts)—A. Wischoff 4 2-2 11, I. Wischoff 2 0-0 4, Watkins 2 0-4 4, Taylor 2 2-2 6, Dykstra 1 2-2 5, Miller 3 2-2 10, Mickelson 4 8-11 16. Totals: 18 16-23 56.