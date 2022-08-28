BELOIT—They may not be situated in the Big Eight Conference anymore, but Beloit Memorial’s Purple Knights still get a charge out of defeating Madison East.
In the first non-conference meeting of the schools, Beloit got big plays galore from Cavari Kramer, Toby Robinson and Fazion Farr and handed the Purgolders a 42-28 loss on the turf at Lussier Stadium on Friday night.
“We said we’re splitting our seasons into thirds and this puts us at 1-1 and gives us a chance to win the first third if we can come out on top at Wilmot Friday,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said.
Beloit (1-1) rushed for 338 yards in the game with a big chunk of that going to Kramer. He had 178 yards on 20 carries and scored on runs of 7 and 8 yards. Decarlos Nora ran 22 times for 98 yards and also scored on runs of 3 and 2 yards.
Robinson picked up 58 yards on eight tries, had an 85-yard kickoff return for a score and intercepted two passes from his cornerback spot.
Farr caught a 70-yard TD pass from Ayden Kuhle-Tyler and had another 40-yard catch called back by a penalty. Kuhle-Tyler finished 2-for-3 for 88 yards.
“We’ve got find ways to get the ball in Fazion’s hands more often,” Dement said. “He’s another guy, like Cavari and Toby, who can take it to the house from anywhere. We’ve got to get him more touches, whether it’s screens, or jet sweeps or whatever.”
East led 8-7 after the first quarter, but Robinson had his long kickoff return, Kramer a TD run and Farr his TD pass as the Knights led 28-20 at halftime.
The Purgolders rallied to within 35-28 in the third quarter, but the only score after that was on a Nora’s short run early in the fourth quarter.
Baylor Denu booted his sixth straight extra point. On kickoffs, he put five of six into the endzone for touchbacks.