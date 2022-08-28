BELOIT—They may not be situated in the Big Eight Conference anymore, but Beloit Memorial’s Purple Knights still get a charge out of defeating Madison East.

In the first non-conference meeting of the schools, Beloit got big plays galore from Cavari Kramer, Toby Robinson and Fazion Farr and handed the Purgolders a 42-28 loss on the turf at Lussier Stadium on Friday night.

