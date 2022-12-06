BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team dropped to 0-4 after losing to Big Eight rival Janesville Craig 76-60 on Tuesday night.
But senior Fazion Farr isn’t too worried about that, not when he knows what he and his teammates are capable of.
“We’re taking steps every game to get better,” he said. “I felt like this was our most complete game. We did start off the second half kind of slow, but I feel like if we came with the same energy and intensity that we did in the first half, it would have been a different game.”
First-year head coach Todd Marks is still looking for his first win with the Purple Knights, but he said he has seen improvement during the tough start.
“I hate losing more than I enjoy winning,” he said. “So every single one stinks. But, these kids are continuing to try and do the right thing. I’m proud of them.”
It looked like Tuesday night could very well be the game that Beloit would break through.
The two teams were tied at seven early before the Cougars built up an 18-9 lead.
The Knights quickly tied it back up at 18 with five points from senior Rico Yarbrough.
Through the first half, when one team would go on a run, it seemed like the other team would match it.
Beloit pulled away for a 36-32 lead at the half with a 12-7 run that included eight points from Farr.
“We’re starting to get the ball moving more,” Farr said. “Which is good because we have a lot of people who can shoot and score. In this offense, we’re trying to attack and kick out. That first half was just a look at what we can do.”
But the Knights allowed Craig to score eight-straight points out of the half.
“We had a great first half, but we fizzled a little bit with our execution in the second,” Marks said. “We really challenged our guys because we knew that Craig would come out and make a run and really try to exert their will on the game. Our kids really continued to hang in there.”
Back-to-back three-pointers from the Cougars gave them a 52-49 lead halfway through the second half, a lead that would prove to be permanent.
Craig built up a 65-58 margin when Marks was ejected from the game after receiving two technical fouls for arguing with the referees.
The Cougars scored six points on the ensuing free throws, and the deficit proved to be too large for the Knights to come back from.
Marks said “No comment” when asked about the ejection.
“Craig is really well-coached,” Marks said. They did a nice job spacing us out and they have so many shooters. They hit some big threes whenever they needed one”
Farr led the team with 22 points while also playing a stout defensive game.
“He showcases what he can do,” Marks said. “He’s really active defensively. He was on one of their best scorers the whole game. Fazion got out in transition, made some shots and had that energy kind of to keep us in the game.”
Janesville Craig 76, Beloit Memorial 60Beloit Memorial...36 24—60
Janesville Craig….32 30—76
BM (fg ft-fta pts)—Yarbrough 5 3-7 13, Wood 3 0-0 8, Nora 3 0-0 8, Farr 9 2-4 22, Hereford 1 1-2 3, Karl 2 0-0 5, Clark 2 1-1 5, Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 7-14 60
JC (fg ft-fta pts)—Clark 3 4-4 10, McCormick 6 7-7 22, Lawton 0 1-1 1, Bertoquali 3 3-5 11, Becher 3 1-2 9, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Chrostowski 2 0-1 5, Tyler 2 0-1 4, Hughes 6 1-3 13 Totals: 26 17-23 76.
3-pt. Goals: BM 7 (Woods 2, Nora 2, Farr 2, Karl), JC 7 (McCormick 3, Becher 2, Chrostowski, Bertoquali). Fouled out: Hereford Total Fouls: BM 22, JC 18.