BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team is no stranger to heartbreak.
Friday night’s 65-63 overtime loss to Janesville Parker was just another game on a long list of nail biters that the Purple Knights have found themselves on the wrong end of.
“Hopefully we’re banking a lot of karma that’s going to come back to us in a positive way,” Beloit head coach Todd Marks said. “And the only way you can do that is to continue to work hard. I told the locker room how proud I am of them, they continue to put themselves in a position to win against tough teams.”
The loss dropped Beloit to 2-16 in the Big Eight and 4-17 overall. It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Knights, and all five of those games were decided by six points or less.
“Our kids were extremely resilient,” Marks said. “There were many times our backs were against the wall, and we continued to battle. A shot or a break here or there and we win this game.”
Parker poured on the three-pointers early but the Knights kept pace by running their offense through senior Rico Yarbrough, who was coming off a dominating 61-point performance against Madison La Follette.
“Rico is a very good finisher,” junior Jyrell Cousins said. “He drives strong and is a good shooter, which is underrated about him. He is very athletic.”
Yarbrough finished with 19 points.
But with it tied 16-all, the Vikings hit several tough shots on an 11-4 run to take a seven-point lead into halftime.
“Parker has a big, physical body in JJ Douglas,” Marks said. “And their point guard, Tre Miller, is really, really good. Defensively, we were in good positions. Offensively, we just weren’t in the same flow.”
That all changed at the beginning of the second half as Beloit came out looking to strike.
Freshman Amare Hereford scored five-straight points to start, and senior Tyrone Karl hit a bucket in the paint to give the Knights the lead.
“We really challenged our guys at halftime to dig in,” Marks said. “They came out with good energy and an intensity on defense. We attacked the basket and put ourselves in position for a good second half.”
From there, the two teams exchanged the lead several times.
Cousins laid down a booming dunk that gave the Knights the lead back, but Parker would later hit a three and two free throws to grab it back.
“If we just keep moving the ball, we’re going to find it,” Cousins said. “We can get it to the basket and finish it.”
The Knights strung together several nice possessions late, grabbing a 56-51 lead with just over three minutes left.
But the Vikings made their presence heard in the paint, scoring on several aggressive plays while shutting down the Knights’ scorers to take a 59-57 lead.
Karl took a nice pass from Hereford and made a move to the basket, tipping it in to tie it up.
Beloit forced a turnover on Parker’s next possession, and Farr tried to hit a buzzer-beating shot, but it just clanked off the back of the rim, sending the game into overtime.
“We knew Beloit was going to come,” Parker head coach Matt Bredesen said. “They’ve been playing really well recently. One of the big things that we've been working on is putting in some diamond press. We hadn't shown it a lot this year, so I don't think that they practiced for it.”
Miller, who scored 45 points against Madison West last Tuesday, hit a clutch three to start overtime.
“That’s just the Big Eight,” Marks said. “You’re playing top level, top flight guys every single night. He made some really big plays for them, and we have a ton of respect for him.”
Hereford and Farr combined for four points from the stripe while Parker missed two of theirs to give the Knights a one-point lead with 38 seconds left.
But after in-bounding the ball, Hereford’s pass to Karl in the Vikings’ paint was stolen by Kadin Babbitt, who hit the easy layup.
Wth Beloit down two, senior Jonathan Garrett got off a tough shot that didn’t quite make it as the buzzer sounded.
“We were trying to get Rico either on a three or a drive, and they were hugging him," Marks said. "Garrett still got a good shot and I thought it was actually going in. Unfortunately, that's the way it bounced tonight.”
• SATURDAY'S GAME: The Knights woes continued as they fell to No. 8 Marquette University High School 75-60 in Middleton.
"We battled back from 17 down in the second half," Marks said. "We cut it to four, but they pushed it out in the end."
Yarbrough led the team with 20 points while Farr had 12. Nolan Minessale had 30 points for Marquette.
• FRIDAY'S BOXSCORE:
JANESVILLE PARKER 65, BELOIT 63
Parker……27 32 6—65
Beloit…….20 39 4—63
J. PARKER (fg ft-fta pts)—Brown 5 3-5 15, Kim 2 0-0 4, Miller 6 5-8 20, Douglas 6 4-7 16, Skzrypchak 3 0-0 8. Totals: 23 12-20 65.
B. MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts)—Yarbrough 7 3-6 19, Woods 0 2-2 2, Cousins 6 0-0 13, Farr 6 2-3 14, Hereford 3 2-2 9, Denu 1 0-0 2, Karl 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 9-13 63,
3-pointers: JP 7 (Miller 3, Brown 2, Skzrypchak 2), BM 4 (Yarbrough 2, Cousins, Hereford). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: JP 16, BM 19.