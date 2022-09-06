BELOIT—Beloit Memorial junior middle blocker Anna James admitted she didn’t have the best season last year.
So, to hear the Barkin Arena crowd chanting her name during the Purple Knights’ match against Sun Prairie East Tuesday evening was a special moment.
“It’s honestly so fun to look out into the crowd and see so many of my best friends that I’ve been going to school with for years cheering me on,” James said. “It was never me getting cheered on last season, so this felt amazing.”
James went on a tear in the second set, she racked up three aces and two kills and was a key presence on the net to help Beloit win 25-14.
“My serving hasn’t been too great lately,” James said. “So coming out and doing that was amazing. It felt amazing just to be able to pull my team through like that. It’s really a confidence booster.”
Head coach Kim Gamble said that James’ performance in the second set was huge.
“That serving run helped us win the second set,” she said. “She’s a presence on the court, and she has a certain energy about her, which is really fun and exciting. It keeps the girls engaged all the time.”
Unfortunately, it was the only set the Knights (3-5) won all night as they fell to the Cardinals 3-1.
“We fought really hard,” James said. “There were a couple of times where we didn’t think we could do it, so to come this close was amazing. We bond really well as a team and that really helped us.”
Beloit kept it close at first in the first set as the Cardinals held a 17-15 lead at one point. But, the set slipped away from the Knights as they dropped it 25-17.
The Knights and Cardinals were neck-and-neck through the third and fourth set, and Beloit had several chances to pull ahead in both, but serving errors plagued the team as they lost 25-23 and 28-26.
“I am really proud of this team for continuing to battle,” head coach Kim Gamble said. “And when it gets tough and it’s close, they don’t start playing scared. They try to take every point, and they attack.
“It’s a completely different match if we are able to be more consistent in serving. It’s something that we’re working on as a team.
In the third set, the Cardinals jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but it was their largest lead of the set as the Knights tied it up before both teams traded points. With the two teams tied at 23-23, a SPE ace and block sunk Beloit.
The Cardinals went on a three-kill streak to jump out to a 23-20 lead in the fourth set, but the Purple Knights fought back to tie at 24. An attack error made it 26-25 Beloit, but a serving error, attack error and then a SPE kill that fell just out of reach of a diving Liberty Wyss ended the match.
“They came out and battled,” Gamble said. “They go hard, nothing goes without their best effort. They’re a super positive bunch to coach, and they are super hard workers.”
Maison Hosey led the team with six kills, and she racked up an ace or two as well.
“(Hosey) has been solid all around out there,” Gamble said. “She’s kind of like a glue to the team, and her energy is super important to our success. She’s consistent, never the tallest player out there, but always consistent hitting out there.”
Senior libero Liberty Wyss led the team with 11 digs, and junior Allie Gustafson had one block.