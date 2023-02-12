BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial girls basketball team might not be the tallest team around, but it plays like a squad that is double its size.
But sometimes, nothing can beat the real thing.
The Purple Knights learned that first hand on Friday night as they fell to a tall, aggressive Janesville Parker team 61-56 at Barkin Arena.
“Our offense was pretty fluid today,” head coach Dilonna Johnson said. “It was one of our better offensive games. Defensively, they’re the bigger team. Our matchups are always a little awful when we play them.”
Beloit’s defense did well contesting shots and forcing turnovers throughout the night, but the Vikings (5-17, 5-14 Big Eight) absolutely dominated the offensive boards.
“We like to jump and we don't really like to box out yet,” Johnson said. “We're working on it. That's one of our vices is not boxing out against taller teams. We're not going to be able to out jump them.”
Parker struggled to consistently hit shots but the Knights (3-19, 1-18) often let the ball get back into the offense’s hands, allowing second or third chance buckets.
Sophomore Jocelyn Tibbetts echoed her coach’s sentiment regarding rebounds.
“I didn’t box out much,” she said. “We all didn’t. If we do that, we’ll be straight.”
Beloit came out sluggish as the offense struggled to find ways to score while the Vikings steadily built up a 20-11 lead.
“We’re a young team,” Johnson said. “When we don’t score right away, we like to put our heads down. We're still looking for that leader on the court to pick everybody up.”
Tibbetts hit a jumper to ignite a solid run from the Knights, who overtook Parker for a 33-30 lead by halftime.
The 5-foot-6 sophomore had nine points during the run as she found points from the perimeter, the paint and the free-throw line.
“When people are bigger, we have an advantage with our fast pace,” Tibbetts said. “We’re really fast compared to a lot of teams in the Big Eight. We try to do fast breaks, set screens and shoot.”
But the offensive woes reemerged in the second half for Beloit. The Vikings’ tall defenders clogged up the driving and passing lanes, making points hard to come by.
Making matters worse, 5-foot-10 sophomore Kamille Thomas, the Knights’ tallest starter, fouled out late in the second half.
“That was a big dagger,” Johnson said. “It’s tough to win a game without Kamille.”
Parker built up a 52-43 lead with hard drives to the baskets, but Beloit wasn’t done fighting yet.
Tibbetts hit a three-pointer to light a fire under the offense as they clawed their way back in it.
The Knights tied it up at 56 with a free throw from sophomore LaNasia Dubois with 1:21 left in the game, but Addison Miller hit a basket to put the Vikings back in front.
Beloit missed a shot on their next possession, and from there it became a game of fouling as the Knights dropped their 10th-straight game.
Tibbetts finished with a team-high 24 points with five treys.
“Jocelyn is just a gamer,” Johnson said. “She’s always ready and never puts her head down. She is our leader, and we just need people to follow behind her more.”
Miller finished with a game-high 18 points for Parker while Paisley Booth had 16.
• BOXSCORE:
JANESVILLE PARKER 61, BELOIT MEMORIAL 56
JP…..30 31—61
BM….33 23—56
JANESVILLE (fg ft-fta pts)—Brandenburg 3 4-4 10, Jones 0 2-2 2, Booth 3 10-17 16, Egger 2 0-0 5, Miller 8 2-4 18, Minich 4 1-2 9. Totals: 20 19-29 61.
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts)—Richardson 1 5-8 8, Ingram 1 0-0 3, Thomas 4 2-5 11, Tibbetts 8 3-5 24, Alverson 1 0-0 3, Dubois 2 2-6 6, King 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 13-26 56.
3-pt. Goals: JP 1 (Egger), BM 9 (Tibbetts 5, Richardson, Ingram, Thomas, Alverson). Fouled out: Thomas. Total fouls: JP 20, BM 23.