Beloit Memorial defenders Josh Martinez (68) and Kendale Thomas (44) come together to wallop a Waterford player during Friday night’s game in Beloit.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Fazion Farr and head coach Brad Dement both agreed that the first half of Beloit Memorial’s matchup against Waterford on Friday night was the best 24 minutes of defense that they’ve played all season.

But the Knights’ offense struggled to find the end zone, and Beloit gave up 28 unanswered points in the second half as they fell to the Wolverines 28-7 at Jacobson Field.

