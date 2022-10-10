BELOIT—Fazion Farr and head coach Brad Dement both agreed that the first half of Beloit Memorial’s matchup against Waterford on Friday night was the best 24 minutes of defense that they’ve played all season.
But the Knights’ offense struggled to find the end zone, and Beloit gave up 28 unanswered points in the second half as they fell to the Wolverines 28-7 at Jacobson Field.
“That’s been a problem with us, we haven’t been able to continue our good performance in the second half,” Farr said. “That’s why they scored 28 points in the second half.
We fought hard for the most part, and what we put on the scoreboard is not who we are. We’re better than that.”
The loss dropped Beloit to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the Southern Lakes Conference.
The Knights’ defense was all over Waterford in the first half as they stuffed a 4th-and-inches run attempt to turn the ball over on downs on their first drive before forcing a punt on the second.
On the punt, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty put the ball on the 15-yard line for the Knights. Decarlos Nora’s rush set up a first-and-goal, and Cavari Kramer plowed through the line for a one-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the season.
On the Wolverines’ ensuing possession, Farr knocked the ball loose from Dean Buse’s hands on a reception, and Deandre Harrell jumped on it for a Beloit turnover.
“He had run a hitch route and I was coming in,” Farr said. “I was trying to knock it away at first, but he had ended up turning and I had to get my right arm under the ball. I saw it fly out and my teammate recovered it.”
The Knights went three-and-out after the turnover, and a 67-yard run by Carson Bilitz put Waterford at Beloit’s 13-yard line with 1:22 left in the first half.
But the defense stuffed four-straight rush attempts from the Wolverines, and Beloit held a 7-0 lead at the half.
“We were coming at them,” Farr said. “I don’t think they were ready for us, but we were bringing it to them in the first half. We caught them by surprise.”
Beloit’s offense struggled to maintain drives in the first half as they couldn’t take advantage of a stout performance from the defense.
Waterford came out hot in the second half. Owen Martinson returned the kickoff to the Knights’ 27-yard line, and Bilitz sprinted into the end zone on the next play for a touchdown.
Beloit moved the ball into Waterford territory but turned the ball over on downs. The Knights’ defense that dominated early on seemed to vanish as Buse took off for a 28-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7.
Northrop plunged in for a one-yard touchdown with 8:03 left in the fourth quarter, scoring on their third-straight possession in the second half.
Two sacks by the Wolverines’ defense forced the Knights to turn the ball over on downs on their next drive, sealing the win for Waterford.
“We didn’t trust our reads,” Dement said about the second half defense. “We missed some tackles. We just didn’t have the linebacker play that we needed. And the secondary has to step up and make some tackles.”
The Knights finished with only 108 total yards of offense as they failed to make an impact for much of the game.
The offensive line struggled to hold off Waterford’s attacks as QB Ayden Kuhle-Tyler was sacked several times, and the usually electric run game could only produce 69 yards.
Dement said that the offense is close to overcoming its struggles.
“We’re right there,” Dement said. “But we just don’t keep our feet moving, we don’t hit the right hole, or we just miss it by a hair. And that’s part of the building, learning and getting better. We’re just going to keep fighting.”
Waterford 28,
Beloit Memorial 7
Waterford………0 0 14 14—28
Memorial………0 7 0 0—7
BM—Kramer, 1, run (Denu kick)
W—Bilitz, 27, run (Veit kick)
W—Buse, 28, run (Veit kick)
W—Northrop, 1, run (Veit kick)
W—Bilitz, 22, interception (Veit kick)
TEAM STATS—Rushing: W 30-200, BM 43-69. Passing: W 42, BM 38. Passes: W 3-3-0, BM 6-14-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Rushing: W, Bilitz 15-110, Buse 5-53 BM, Nora 20-58, Kramer 13-27. Passing: W, Northrop 3-3-0, 42; BM, Kuhle-Tyler 14-6-1, 38. Receiving: W, Martinson 2-22, Buse 1-20. BM, Thomas 2-21, Nora 1-11.