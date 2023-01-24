BELOIT—Beloit Memorial girls basketball assistant coach Asha Johnson said that the Purple Knights ran into a “three-headed dragon” in Madison Memorial on Tuesday night.
And while the 75-48 final in favor of the Spartans indicates that it was the beast that came out victorious, don’t think that Beloit didn’t give the monster a valiant battle.
“We really have become more and more selfless everytime we have a game,” Johnson said. “We’re starting to understand our roles. Not everyone can be the leading scorer. Whether you’re a hustle player, a rebounder, a defender, or maybe you drive to the paint and you dish it off to somebody else.”
This is still a young Beloit team chalk full of sophomores going up against juniors and seniors, so while losses still sting, the progress is still just as important.
“We try to work on our consistency,” sophomore Kamille Thomas said. “We work on it very hard and work on it a lot at practice.”
The Knights’ defense was stout to begin the game, forcing contested shots, grabbing rebounds, and causing ill-advised passes.
“That was some of our defense we’ve played,” Johnson said. “We were starting to play more zone defense. We’ve improved a lot with jumping to the ball, not necessarily hugging our person on the weak side, but actually getting in a good gap help position.”
But Beloit’s offense struggled with Madison’s press and were sloppy with the ball, throwing passes out of bounds and turning it over several times as buckets were few and far between.
“Madison was pinching the gaps really well,” Thomas said. “And when we were trying to drive, there were like three of them there. So, we couldn’t really see to kick it out.”
A 17-8 deficit for the Knights quickly turned into a 33-16 one by halftime as the defensive stops couldn’t overcome Beloit’s ineffectiveness on offense.
“After a while they get a little defeated,” Johnson said. “We’re playing good ‘D’ and our shots aren’t falling. We’re playing good ‘D’ and they are still scoring. We’re still working on our mental resilience.”
The Spartans’ aggressive drives to the baskets throughout the second half pierced the Knights’ defense, who were down 62-28 at one point.
“Being a young team, we didn’t edit or adjust our shots,” Johnson said. “If they’re taking away this, let’s try this. We kind of just keep trying the same thing over and over.”
Sophomore Jocelyn Tibbetts hit several nice baskets, including two 3-pointers, to help give the Knights a little offensive boost to end it.
“I’ve never coached a motor like Jocelyn,” Johnson said. “She will never give up, and she doesn’t let her frustrations bring her game down. That’s something rare in a player.”
Sophomore LaNasia Dubois finished with a team-high 15 points using her quick, combative drives to the basket to score buckets.
“LaNasia is definitely our point guard,” Thomas said. “She’s only been increasing and doing better. She’s picked it up, and she’s been a major part in our improvement.”