MIDDLETON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys basketball team tasted victory for the first time in the Big Eight Conference on Saturday, pulling out an 87-84 victory in overtime over Madison West.
Tyrone Karl Jr.’s tip-in at the buzzer to end regulation sent the game into OT tied at 76-all. The game had also been tied at the half 42-42.
Rico Yarbrough led the Knights with 26 points, but he had plenty of help. Three other Purple Knights scored in double figures. Fazion Farr added 18, Amare Hereford 18 and Jyrell Cousins 15. Cousins was 9-of-10 at the free-throw line and also pulled down 13 rebounds.
Yarbrough also had a solid game on the glass, grabbing 12 boards. Farr and Hereford each had four assists. Michael Wilson led West with 27 points.
The Knights are back in action Wednesday when they host Hononegah for at Barkin Arena at 7 p.m.
• FAITH CHRISTIAN 63, PARKVIEW 52: A dominant performance from freshman Aiden Crane wasn’t enough as the Vikings fell to host Faith Christian Friday night.
Parkview only trailed 30-25 at halftime as Crane had 10 first-half points and senior Gauge Pomplun went 5-of-6 from the stripe.
But the Vikings couldn’t close the gap in the second half with the Eagles putting up 33 points to Parkview’s 27.
Crane led the Vikings with 21 points with five 3-pointers while also adding four steals and seven rebounds. Pomplun had 11 points and contributed six rebounds and two steals.
Josiah Karmas had a team-high 21 points for Faith Christian.