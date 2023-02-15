BDN_230216_BMHS swim
Heading to the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming & Diving Championships for Beloit Memorial is, top row from left: Aidan Greenlee, Charlie Ziemba, Aidan Donovan, Sean Goodspeed and Cody Burnett. Kneeling, from left: Kai Wong and Ben Sill.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT — “Teamwork makes the dream work” isn’t just a saying for the Beloit Memorial boys swimming team, it’s a way of life.

And it is exactly that “all for one and one for all” mentality that helped the Purple Tide advance two of their relays to the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming & Diving Championships along with junior Aidan Donovan and freshman diver Cody Burnett as individuals.

