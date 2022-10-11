BELOIT—Beloit Memorial boys soccer players Baylor Denu and Britton Sala are not only two of the best players on the Purple Knights, but they are two of the best players in the Big Eight Conference.
The two were sorely missed on Tuesday night at Jacobson Field as Beloit fell to Madison Memorial 3-1.
Head coach Brian Denu decided to not play the two midfielders in the second-to-last game of the season as a precautionary measure with their WIAA regional match with Sun Prairie East coming up next Tuesday.
“We were a little strategic about holding some guys out tonight,” Denu said. “The field isn’t in the greatest shape with the rain and mud. Baylor isn’t injured, but he’s not 100 percent. Britton and him will both be back on.”
The Spartans controlled the flow of the game for much of the first half, and a Madison player stole the ball from Beloit, and shot it away from a diving Beckham Denu to take an early 1-0 lead.
“Sometimes when you are missing players, you have guys just going through the motions,” Denu said. “They’re waiting for something bad to happen. We weren’t great by any means early, but we didn’t have that big mistake that really hurt us.”
Despite controlling the ball for much of the first half, the Knights’ defenders did a good job shielding shots and preventing good attempts from an aggressive Madison team.
“We were just trying to get back on offense,” senior midfielder Alonso Martinez said. “We were tracking our man down, following the play and trying to get it back.”
Denu made several nice stops, jumping high in the air to snatch an attempt and diving to snag a ball trying to sneak in.
“I really like having Beckham in there,” Martinez said. “He gives me confidence when we’re on that field, just knowing that he’s in the net.”
The Knights struck late in the first half when freshman Eduardo Gonzalez-Terrero took a solid pass from JJ Placencia, warded off a Madison defender trying viciously to take the ball away and rocketed the ball to the right of the Spartan goalie.
“It was a beautiful ball,” Denu said. “Eduardo is crafty. He is skillful and fast. You can tell he’s played for a long time. He got the ball to his foot and just beat the defender.”
The two teams went into the halftime with a one-all tie, but Madison struck back quickly in the second half when a header snuck bast the shoulder of a jumping Denu.
“Beckham was caught off balance,” Denu said. “In club soccer he plays the field, and this year we have been trying to get him experience in goal. He’s picking up on a lot of it, but there’s some stuff he still needs to learn.”
The Knights made it a more back-and-forth match in the second half, but they were still unable to get many dangerous shots on goal.
The defenders held strong for much of the second half, but a Madison shot that found the back of the net with a few minutes left in the game made it a 3-1 final.
“The Spartans have only given up one goal in conference all season,” Denu said. “They are very strong defensively. Once we get some guys back on offense, and with Eduardo playing as strong as he did, we’ll be very tough to stop.”
• Big Foot thumped visiting Jefferson 8-0 on Monday night as Hudson Torrez and Yeison Santos each scored three goals for the Chiefs.
• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Big Foot swept visiting Janesville Parker 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-19) as Sydney Wilson had 10 kills and Lily Wolf posted 16 assists and 16 digs.
• BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Kai Wong and Brooks Mitchell teamed up to power Beloit Memorial to a 5-set victory over host Madison West Monday.
Beloit won 3-2 (27-29, 25-13, 25-23, 17-25, 17-15). Wong had 24 kills, five blocks and 23 digs. Mitchell had 42 aces and two aces.