Beloit Memorial's Nathan Fiebig (8) controls the puck during a scrimmage With Milton Wednesday at Edwards Ice Arena.

BELOIT — Head coach James Hoey isn’t big on excuses, but he says his hockey team at Beloit Memorial deserved some slack last season.

“We were coming off of the COVID year and with a very young team,” Hoey said. “We had a large group of sophomores who for them, it was just their first year of playing varsity hockey. We knew it was going to be a rebuilding year.”

