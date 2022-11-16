BELOIT — Head coach James Hoey isn’t big on excuses, but he says his hockey team at Beloit Memorial deserved some slack last season.
“We were coming off of the COVID year and with a very young team,” Hoey said. “We had a large group of sophomores who for them, it was just their first year of playing varsity hockey. We knew it was going to be a rebuilding year.”
Predictably, the Purple Knights struggled and finished 4-18 overall and 1-13-0 in the Big Eight Conference. The only Big Eight team they defeated, the Madison La Follette/East co-op, will compete as a varsity reserve squad this season.
Hoey hopes his own squad will take another step forward after the experience gained a year ago.
“We can’t use the excuse that we’re so young anymore,” the coach said. “Now those sophomores are juniors. Expectations are higher. More is expected. We have five seniors and nine juniors. I’m excited about what they can accomplish.”
The key to being competitive rests a lot on the shoulders of senior goaltender Jameson Flanagan, who survived being peppered with shots last season and earned all-conference honorable mention.
“Jameson is always solid,” Hoey said. “He keeps us in so many games with the number of saves he makes. It’s nice having someone like that we can count on.”
The Knights are depending on him to be durable, too. They don’t officially have another goalie on their roster.
“The backup spot is a work in progress,” Hoey said. “We have some guys who really want to do it. We’ll try to focus on a few candidates and get them some action in our jayvee games.”
The Knights didn’t score a lot of goals last year and many that they did came off the stick of senior Tyler Katalin.
“With Tyler having graduated we’re going to need some guys to step up,” Hoey said. “I think we have several who could have breakout years, guys like Max Allen, Payton Whalen and Nathan Fiebig. That’s basically my first line. I’m excited to see what they can do as well as some of the new players.Jayden Piccione lives and breathes hockey and Marcus Allen is a freshman who should get a lot of minutes as a defenseman.”
The Knights have a roster of 23 players, the exact same number as last season. The co-op includes players from Beloit Memorial, Turner, Clinton, Parkview and Brodhead.
“It’s not enough for complete varsity and jayvee teams so when we play those jayvee games on nights we have a varsity game we’ll have to double-roster some guys,” Hoey said.
As for the Big Eight, Hoey doesn’t see the traditional powers slipping any. Verona was unbeaten in conference play a year ago and Middleton, Janesville and Madison Memorial were all tied for second.
“Sun Prairie will be right there and Madison Memorial and West should be tough, too,” he said.
In other words, the Knights have their work cut out for them.
“With Jameson in the net, I think we can be competitive with any team,” he said. “We just have to find a way to score some goals.”
The Knights scrimmaged Milton Wednesday night. They will open for real at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25 when they host the Viroqua Blackhawks for a non-conference game. They begin Big Eight play at defending champion Verona at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.