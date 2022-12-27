BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys hockey team and Rock County Fury girls team will both be in action this week in holiday tournaments.
The boys will take a 1-6 record into the Stoughton Holiday Tournament at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
The Purple Knights open against Milton (0-8) at noon on Thursday. On Friday, Beloit will face the Baraboo/Portage (0-9) co-op at 3 p.m. and on Saturday the Knights wrap up by facing Monroe (5-5) at noon.
The past few weeks have been miserable in terms of illness for the Knights. They faced Waupun on Dec. 10 with only 12 skaters available.
“I had 13 guys out sick and some of the guys who played weren’t 100 percent,” Beloit head coach James Hoey said. “If we’re at full strength there’s a different outcome.”
Beloit dropped that game 5-4, then fell hard to a pair of tough Big Eight opponents, 7-0 to Madison Memorial and 9-3 to Madison West.
“We were still missing some guys and others weren’t feeling that well,” Hoey said. “It’s been hard to build consistency in practice because you always have different guys out sick.”
The good news is that only one player was still battling illness heading into this week and he should be back by the weekend.
“I think all three games should be very competitive,” Hoey said. “We scrimmaged Milton before the season and that was competitive and Monroe beat us (5-3) in a Thanksgiving tournament, but it was a close game. We haven’t seen Baraboo, but I expect that to be competitive as well.”
Beloit does not play host Stoughton or the sixth team involved, Sheboygan.
• FURY IN FONDY: The 5-3 Fury will travel to the Blue Line Ice Center in Fond du Lac to play in the WiPHC Holiday Classic. Rock County opens against the Hayward Co-op (6-3) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Fury’s game time and opponent for Thursday are TBD.
