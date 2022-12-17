BELOIT—Beloit Memorial boys basketball fill-in head coach LaRon Lofton said that the coaching staff doesn’t necessarily preach moral victories. 

But the progress that the Purple Knights (0-5, 0-4 Big Eight) have gone through early in the season is undeniable, and they came as close to a win as they have all season before ultimately falling 71-68 to Madison East (3-2, 3-1) on Saturday afternoon. 

