BELOIT—Beloit Memorial boys basketball fill-in head coach LaRon Lofton said that the coaching staff doesn’t necessarily preach moral victories.
But the progress that the Purple Knights (0-5, 0-4 Big Eight) have gone through early in the season is undeniable, and they came as close to a win as they have all season before ultimately falling 71-68 to Madison East (3-2, 3-1) on Saturday afternoon.
Lofton was filling in for head coach Todd Marks, who was suspended for one game because of Big Eight policy after being ejected from a Dec. 6 game against Janesville Craig.
“We just want to get one percent better every day,” Lofton said. “I feel like we’re trending that way. Close games are important, and in the Big Eight you’re going to be in some dogfights. We learn from it, and next time we’re in one, we can clean up some mistakes and take the win.”
The Purgolders jumped out to an 11-4 lead to start the game, but Beloit pulled within one after seven points from senior Rico Yarbrough.
Freshman Amare Hereford sank a basket and Yarbrough hit two free throws and a layup to give Beloit an 18-15 lead.
“We did well pushing the ball in transition,” Lofton said. “That's something we've been stressing lately. So, we got quite a few fast break layups and early shots off for that. And we stayed more patient.”
East went on a 12-2 run to grab the lead back, but Yarbrough threw down a dunk and hit a layup and senior Fazion Farr hit a three-pointer as the Knights made it a one-point game.
Yarbrough had 16 first-half points as he finished with 23 total. He was also crucial on defense, snagging numerous rebounds and using his 6-foot-6 frame to block several shots.
“He’s like a coach's dream,” Lofton said. “He has size and athleticism. He can get to the rim almost anytime he wants to, it’s hard for people to stop him. This was his best defensive game. He did well off the ball, blocked quite a few shots and helped his teammates out.”
Yarbrough was quick to credit his teammates for his outstanding afternoon.
“It’s all my teammates,” he said. “They help me a lot. They got me to my spot and they hype me up before the game. I give it all to them.”
Beloit went into halftime down 36-31. Junior Jyrell Cousins had several important drives to the basket early in the second half, sinking layups and then hitting shots from the free-throw line as the two played to a 46-45 margin.
“Jyrell had an awesome game on the boards,” Lofton said. “He was a terror there. They had about three guys his size and he was still in there fighting. He finished a lot of layups.”
The Knights showcased their depth throughout the game, with one player heating up whenever another started to cool.
Hereford hit several crucial buckets as the two teams continued to be neck-and-neck, with Beloit taking a 59-58 lead with four minutes left.
Hereford finished with 15 points.
“That’s my freshman,” Yarbrough said with a smile. “He’s a great value to our team. I tell him a lot that we need him and soon it's going to be his team. He’s going to keep working and do great things.”
The Purgolders outscored the Knights 10-5 to take a 69-64 lead, but Farr hit a layup, stole the ball and hit another bucket to pull within one with a minute left.
But Madison hit back-to-back free throws, and a three-point shot from Farr fell short as time expired.
“Losing motivates us to win,” Yarbrough said. “If we keep losing, we have to work and work to win.”