BELOIT—Beloit Memorial High School’s football team has already started practice and its other fall programs are soon to follow.
Another sort of teamwork took place Thursday night at the Beloit Club.
The Beloit Memorial Athletic Booster Club invited new Athletic Director Jon Dupuis and his coaches to a preseason get-together. Booster Club President Deann Evans told the Purple Knights coaches the Boosters not only appreciate them, but want to work with them to improve the school’s overall athletic program.
“We’re so excited Jon (Dupuis) came back home,” Evans said of the BMHS grad who had been Edgerton High School’s AD the past six years. “He has already begun working with us and getting various events scheduled with us. We’re working together as a team.”
Beloit Memorial was without a booster club for 13 years before Evans helped re-establish it five years ago. She has been president of the group ever since.
“When we started, we had no funds,” she said. “We’re finally in the position where we can help some programs and some individual student-athletes. We want to help the different teams with fundraising and we want to be a face in the community.”
Evans, who graduated from Beloit Memorial in 1980, said she would like to see some of the old electricity return for Purple Knight sports.
“I was a cheerleader,” she said. “I know how exciting it was. That’s what we want to see again.”
Dupuis didn’t mind taking time out from his busy schedule to attend the event.
“We’re working on a lot of things, both at the high school and the middle school level,” he said. “We’re going to bring back seventh and eighth grade middle school football and run a flag football program for fourth through sixth. We have some plans for doing some end-of-season tournaments at the high school with the four intermediates with traveling plaques to inspire some more school pride.”
Dupuis said his head coaching positions are ready for the fall, although he is still looking for an assistant tennis coach. He said the Knights will soon hire a softball coach, but they are still searching for someone to take over the track and field program. He said he’s not certain if a new coach would oversee the entire boys and girls program or if there would be separate coaches for each team..
“That is something we’re continuing to discuss to see what direction we want to go,” he said. “We need to continue to build that program back up by getting more athletes back out on the track. That will be a challenge for that staff coming in. I think we have some people who want to help out with that, too. I’m always looking for volunteers.”
Evans also preaches involvement. She mentioned to Dupuis the Boosters are organizing a fundraiser at a University of Wisconsin football game, helping run concessions at Camp Randall Stadium.
“We can always use people to help,” she said. “All they need to do is contact me (deannevans19@gmail.com.). We have a lot of parents who have kids who have graduated and are active in the Boosters. They do what they do because they love Beloit Memorial High School and what it stands for. I’m hoping we can recruit more parents who have kids still in school.”