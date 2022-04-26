BELOIT—Traditionally one of the toughest baseball programs in the Big Eight Conference, Sun Pairie’s Cardinals didn’t disappoint Tuesday as they collected 15 hits off three Beloit Memorial pitchers in an 19-1 victory at Pohlman Field.
Despite the lopsided final score, the Purple Knights weren’t discouraged and head coach Justin Johnson remains optimistic they will continue to progress.
“Just take it one at bat at a time, string a couple of those good at bats together and we see where it goes,” Johnson said. “As long as we can keep the train moving, sometimes we press too much and wanna do too much, but this is a team effort. We have to focus on just getting a couple people on base, and a few more on to score them and it keeps going.”
The Cardinals did what good teams do, capitalizing on a number of errors made by the Knights.
That started early, in the first inning, when a pitch by Ryan Mechanic was fumbled by the catcher and then a throw to third was dropped again, allowing the Cardinals to plate a pair of runs. Only half of Sun Prairie’s runs were earned.
Mechanic, a senior, delivered a consistent game, throwing 60 strikes and 34 balls through five innings. He was charged with allowing seven runs, but only three were earned.
The Knights’ outfield got a workout and junior center fielder Ivory “Tre” Carroll had a solid game tracking down fly balls. He robbed the Cardinals of a number of potential doubles and triples.
“I try to back up everyone wherever the ball is in the field,” said Carroll. “I’ve got to be all over the field when the balls start flying everywhere so they don’t get past and make us look like a Little League team. They were all hitting to me though. I was like a ball magnet today.”
Carroll caught three major fly balls from deep centerrield which could’ve sealed the coffin earlier in the game for Beloit.
Mitchell Stuessy was brought on to relieve Mechanic and the sophomore threw 41 pitches in the sixth inning alone against 14 batters, resulting in 12 runs and putting the game totally out of reach. Getting out of the inning became all that was important, and sophomore shortstop Buddy Ramirez had to take the mound to finally end the carnage.
The Knights could only vow to head back to the drawing board, in this case the practice field where they will continue to work on minimizing mistakes.
Ramirez had also scored a big double in the bottom of the fifth inning, crushing one over the right fielder’s head. He scored on a double play. This was the only run for the Knights, but it prevented their loss from being a shutout.
The Knights could only vow to head back to the drawing board, in this case the practice field where they will continue to work on minimizing mistakes.
“We can use the cleaning up a little bit,” Johnson said. “We had a couple errors but we didn’t string them together, so we’ll be able to come back from this.”