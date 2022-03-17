BELOIT—After a season of organization, the Beloit Memorial baseball team is hoping to see some results this spring.
The Purple Knights, playing in last spring’s truncated season, were winless in 20 games, 18 of them coming within the rugged Big Eight Conference.
This year, third-year coach Justin Johnson is confident his troops will be improved.
“We basically only have to replace one player,” Johnson said. “Now, that one player was a first-team all-conference kid who is now playing in college at Bryant and Stratton (Jake Raisbeck). So that’s a big piece, but the fact remains that we have almost everybody coming back from a very young team last year.”
That includes all but one inning thrown by Raisbeck. Johnson said the pitching staff could be a strength.
“Ryan Mechanic is a senior, Dustin Foss and Mitch Stuessy are sophomores that both logged heavy innings for us as freshmen and then Trey Carroll, who is a senior,” Johnson said. “So we’ve got two seniors that have a lot of experience leading the way, and two sophomores that are going to back them up. And we’ll throw some juniors in the mix as well.”
Johnson is still debating who is going to be doing the catching, while the infield has plenty of question marks as well.
“There are still a couple of guys competing for the catcher’s spot,” Johnson said. “And that’s going to be big for us, because teams kind of ran wild on us last year.
“Every spot we have on the infield is up for grabs. We’ve got a couple kids who were really good for us up the middle last year. DeCarlos Nora played second, short and third last year. Dustin played short and third. Brooks Mitchell spent most of the time on JV last year, but he’s a solid player, too.”
Trey Carroll leads the mix in the outfield.
“Trey is going to lock down centerfield for us,” Johnson said. “And Braeden Turner will play out there, and Aidan Sanwick will see time as well.”
Johnson expects the Big Eight to be terrific as usual.
“It’s coach Hamilton’s last season at Sun Prairie, and he’s putting something special together there,” Johnson said. “And Craig was so young last year, they are going to be really good. We’re trying to get that that kind of level, where even if you lose guys, you have others to step up.”
Johnson said he has long-term outlook for the program.
“Getting into the youth level is really important,” Johnson said. “I’m on the board for the Beloit Bombers and there are a lot of minds working together to see where we can take it. The seniors this year were freshman the year before COVID. And we have a group that would have been four years at the varsity level for a lot of them. Instead, they got no season their sophomore year, and a shortened one last year. That’s been tough to deal with.”
The Knights will have a couple of different home stadiums this year.
“We’re playing our first few games at ABC Supply Stadium, and after that we’ll be at Pohlman Field,” Johnson said. “The nice thing about that is this year, we’ll have access to that home locker room and all the facilities there. The city is going to bring out some food trucks for concessions. We’re hoping we can really get the community to come out and support the team.”
The Knights open play March 29 when they host Evansville at ABC Supply Stadium.