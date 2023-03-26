BELOIT — Steven Johnson posted a photo on Facebook over the weekend of a 1973 Beloit Memorial baseball team that went 16-1 and won a Big Eight Conference title
Johnson was a junior on that Chauncey Mickelson-coached squad that included future big-leaguer Tony Brizzolara and MLB draftees Bob Klein and Gary Hubka.
Now 50 years later, the 66-year-old Johnson finds himself a first-year head coach of the Purple Knights and while he doesn’t claim he’ll have a team of Brizzolaras, he certainly expects the program to take a major step forward this spring.
Any improvement will be welcome. Beloit was 2-20 a year ago and shut out nine times.
Johnson said the Knights are capable of playing a lot more like the team that qualified for the WIAA state tournament in 2017 than the ones who’ve struggled since.
“I think we will surprise a lot of people,” he said. “The kids are very upbeat about what we have going on this season. We have 15 juniors out which will be a nice change from the past two years when we’ve basically had to start underclassmen. These kids have been in the weight room and they’re bigger, stronger and faster.”
The numbers are thankfully up this season and the Knights will be able to field a junior varsity squad.
“We had 35 kids try out and we only had to make a few cuts,” Johnson said. “We have a varsity with kids who already know how to play and we’re just honing their skills and we’ll have a jayvee team that is competitive, too.”
The numbers should continue to grow. There are only two seniors on the squad: co-captains Decarlos Nora and Jordan Toubl. Both will do some pitching with Nora also seeing steady duty at second base and Toubl manning the DH role.
“They both do a good job of bringing the team together,” Johnson said.
He also raves about two freshmen who haev credentials having come up through the Bennie Elite baseball organization: outfielder Amare Hereford (who started for the varsity basketball team as a frosh) and Decarlos Nora’s younger brother Mike, an infielder/pitcher.
In assessing his team’s strengths and weaknesses, Johnson starts with junior Dustin Foss.
“Dustin is the best athlete on the team,” he said. “I could put him anywhere on the field and he would excel. I hesitate to use a starting catcher as a pitcher, but he is too good at both positions not to. Luckily, I have the luxury of having a deep pitching staff. I have eight guys who can throw.”
The coach said the pitchers should benefit from some strong defensive play from shortstop Brooks Mitchell.
“He’s a very smooth fielder,” the coach said. “He had some arm problems last year, but those are all in the past.”
The Knights return one of their top hitters from last season in Mitchell Stuessy at first base and Johnson also expects to see a lot of improvement from junior Ruddy Ramirez. He will pitch, back up Foss at catcher and play third.
“Ruddy is a strong kid with a rocket arm,” the coach said. “He hits the ball hard. He just needs to make more contact. I pitch batting practice and he’s hit some shots at me.”
Speaking of batting practice, almost all of the Knights’ work so far has been indoors. They were only able to get on the diamond once heading into this already snowy week.
“The field house and the Barkin Arena just aren’t large enough for us to get everything done we need to get done,” said Johnson, which probably explains why other than Hereford and sophomore Owen West, he isn’t ready to name his third outfielder.
Another player definitely under the radar who could have a solid season is junior Diego Martinez.
“He was talked into coming out for tryouts and I put him on the jayvee team because I didn’t know him that well,” the coach said. “He sends me an email saying coach, I think I can pitch on the varsity. The other morning I threw him in to pitch against our varsity guys and he really opened some eyes. He’s probably the hardest thrower we have. He was throwing against most of our best hitters and we couldn’t touch him.”
The Knights are scheduled to open against Sun Prairie West on April 4 at Pohlman Field.