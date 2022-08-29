MONROE, Wis.—Sophomore Aidan Greenlee took 21st for Beloit Memorial as the Purple Knights and Beloit Turner Trojans cross country teams both competed in the Bruess Invitational at Twining Park in Monroe on Monday evening.
Greenlee was the highest finisher for either school as he set a personal record with a time of 19 minutes and 56.2 seconds. He was followed by teammate Anthony Ferrera (20:19.0), who finished 28th.
Turner senior Darren Niedfeldt (20:17.9) was the highest Trojans boys’ runner for the second consecutive meet, finishing in 27th. Freshman Thomas Peters (21:36.3) was next at 55th.
Turner finished ninth out of 12 teams with an overall score of 253, and Memorial was one point behind in 10th place.
Monroe won its home meet with a score of 88.
Senior Kylie White was the first Purple Knight to cross the finish line on the girls side, finishing 41st with a time of 25 minutes and 39.1 seconds. Jeanett Gutierrez (28:16.6), the only other runner for Memorial, wasn’t far behind at 49th.
Turner senior Caitlyn Wirth was the top finisher for the Trojans as she snatched 50th place, finishing in 28 minutes and 20.3 seconds. Devlyn Halverson (28:51.2) was next at 53rd.
Neither girls’ squad had enough runners to score as a team.
New Glarus/Monticello took first with a score of 27.