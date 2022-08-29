BDN_220830_BMHS CC

Kylie White, left, was Beloit Memorial’s first female finisher Monday.

 Photo by Lisa Moore

MONROE, Wis.—Sophomore Aidan Greenlee took 21st for Beloit Memorial as the Purple Knights and Beloit Turner Trojans cross country teams both competed in the Bruess Invitational at Twining Park in Monroe on Monday evening.

Greenlee was the highest finisher for either school as he set a personal record with a time of 19 minutes and 56.2 seconds. He was followed by teammate Anthony Ferrera (20:19.0), who finished 28th.

