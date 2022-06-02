Putting his team first has always come naturally to Chris Whitt.
Heading into a senior year at Beloit Memorial High School in 1989 when it looked like he may become the Purple Knights’ next feature running back, head coach John Heineke instead asked him to shift to guard.
Whitt never blinked.
“Coach asked me to do it, so I did it,” Whitt said. “I was a team player all the way so I was going to do whatever the coach suggested.”
Not much has changed, apparently. Now a lieutenant in the Henry County Sheriff’s Department working in McDonough, Georgia, Whitt said he’ll likely have to skip his induction ceremony into the Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame on June 14 because his department will be short-staffed if he does.
“I’d love to be there, but it’s a small department and a guy I work with has planned a cruise, “ Whitt said. “We both can’t be gone at the same time, so I’m going to have to stay around.”
Not surprising. Whitt’s forte has always been his work ethic and his loyalty.
He was a two-way football standout for the Purple Knights as they qualified for the WIAA playoffs in both 1988 and 1989. He also was a state qualifier in wrestling as well as throwing the shot in track.
“I enjoyed wrestling and track, but football was my favorite sport,” he said.
Not to mention his best. As a junior, he was a First Team All-Big Eight linebacker. He was mainly used as blocker at fullback, with only six carries for the 7-3 Knights, one for a touchdown. The team was stacked that season with seniors like Duane Jenkins, Chris Foy, Mike White and Fred Buggs.
Foy, White and Buggs were all big-time blockers for Jenkins, who was the Knights’ workhorse with over 1,000 yards. While Whitt seemed like a possible replacement in the backfield in 1989, Heineke saw the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Whitt more as someone who’d help replace all those graduating guys up front.
“He would have been our starting fullback except for the fact we didn’t have enough guys on the line of scrimmage,” Heineke said. “He accepted the move very well for the good of the team and he had a great year.”
So did the Knights, who weren’t expected to do much after being hard hit by graduation. They opened with non-conference losses to Menomonee Falls 19-16 in overtime and 24-3 to Racine Park. But Heineke would be voted Coach of the Year in the Big Eight as Beloit finished 6-1 and tied Madison West for the co-championship.
The Knights’ only loss in the Big Eight was to Madison West. They went on to lose a hard-fought battle at Hartland Arrowhead 11-8.
Whitt embraced his new role on offense that season while he continued to excel on defense. He and defensive back Corey Hereford were named to the 1989 AP All-State First Team. The hard-nosed linebacker led the team with 69 solo tackles, 52 assists and 12 tackles for loss, including seven quarterback sacks. He also intercepted a pass, broke up eight others and recovered a fumble..
“Chris not only excelled as a football player on both sides of the ball, he also provided the leadership essential to our success as a team,” Heineke said.
On offense, Whitt teamed with First Team tackle Matt Larsen to give the Knights a strong running game. Senior Clifford Boggs was named First Team at running back after rushing for over 800 yards in conference play and scoring a league-high 66 points.
Whitt was named Player of the Year in the Big Eight by conference media members as he earned First Team honors on both offense and defense. He was Beloit’s second straight POY, following Jenkins, and the first non-running back to earn the award in five years.
While he played football at 215, Whitt generally wrestled at 189, only occasionally at heavyweight.
“If there was a weak 189-pounder, I’d move up to heavyweight to get us the points,” he said.
He was a member of the Beloit Daily News All-Area Wrestling Team in both 1988-89 and 1989-90 at 189.
As a junior, he was 21-6 with seven pins and titles in both the Janesville Craig Invitational and Beloit Invitational. He was third in the Big Eight and reached the sectionals.He met Turner All-Area performer Steve Fry in the finals of the Beloit Invite with Whitt winning 9-6.
Whitt was a Big Eight and regional champion as a senior. He finished second in the sectional and sixth at state, going 30-6 overall.
Whitt went on to attend UW-Platteville and joined the football team for a season, but left to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served eight years as a member of the Military Police, mostly stationed in Germany, but was also deployed in Bosnia and Turkey.
He married while in the service and had a son. After his discharge, they relocated to her native state of Georgia and he went into law enforcement. He serves in McDonough, a city of about 240,000, located about 45 miles south of Atlanta.
“It’s rewarding to me to help people and I have enjoyed it,” he said. “Sports and being part of a team helped me in my life. In the military and in law enforcement you have to rely on your team. Sports helped me mature and gave me discipline. I definitely needed that.”
Whitt and his first wife divorced. His son, now 28, is in the U.S. Navy stationed in San Diego.
Chris remarried and at the age of 49 has two young daughters.
“They’re both in gymnastics,” he said. “I’m always there for them. I wouldn’t trade this for the world.”
• NOTES: The 2022 Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held June 14 at the Rotary River Center. In addition to Chris Whitt, the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees include versatile 1970s Beloit Catholic Crusader Mike Borgerding, South Beloit basketball standout Lenette (Range) Holden, Beloit Memorial basketball All-Stater Michael Hodges and football star Jim Stiener of Beloit Turner.
Longtime assistant coach Andy Trice will receive the Bernie Barkin Everett Haskell Lifetime Achievement Award for his long service to Stateline athletics
Fellowship and reminiscing will start at 6 p.m. The dinner is at 6:30 and the induction ceremony at 7. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased online at www.beloithistoricalsociety.com/events. The deadline to order tickets is June 7.