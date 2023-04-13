BELOIT — The 2023 Beloit Bandits American Legion baseball tryouts for the 15U and 19U teams will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex on Fields 1 and 4.
There will be three separate stations for infield, outfield and hitting. The stations will be observed and evaluated by Beloit Legion coaches, high school coaches and other BAYBA support staff. Their evaluations will be used to assist the Legion coaches in team selections.
Wisconsin 19U American Legion baseball has three classifications when registering a team: AAA, AA and A, based on the enrollments of each high school associated with the team.
Tryout participants should bring a completed “Form 2” and concussion form, their own equipment (glove, bat, cleats and athletic shoes), athletic shorts (for uniform fitting). On Field 4, no metal cleats are allowed on the turf. Participants should not have gum, seeds or food of any kind and no sports drinks or colored drinks are allowed.
All athletes selected to a Bandits team will be required to pay a $50 deposit at the time of their commitment. The remaining balance of $350 to complete the athlete’s $400 fee must be paid before their uniform is distributed.
The $400 fee will be applied toWisconsin American Legion team registration fees, two uniforms, all non-personal team equipment, players insurance, destination tournament registration fees, home game umpires, field maintenance costs, and any hotel rooms for players if necessary. Scholarships are available.