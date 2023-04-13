BELOIT — The 2023 Beloit Bandits American Legion baseball tryouts for the 15U and 19U teams will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex on Fields 1 and 4.

There will be three separate stations for infield, outfield and hitting. The stations will be observed and evaluated by Beloit Legion coaches, high school coaches and other BAYBA support staff. Their evaluations will be used to assist the Legion coaches in team selections.

