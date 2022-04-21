BELOIT—Tryouts for the 2022 Beloit Legion and Beloit Junior Legion baseball teams will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Brassworks Field at Beloit Memorial High School, 1225 Fourth St., Beloit.
The rain date will be May 1.
To be eligible to try out for either team, players must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2003. If you have any questions, email the Legion program at beloitlegion@gmail.com.
Coaches at Beloit Memorial, Turner, Parkview, Clinton and South Beloit received the forms. They are also available online on the Legion’s website.
For tryouts, all players should have the proper practice gear for outside. All players must fill out all of the forms in the packet with the proper signatures in order to try out. All completed forms should be turned in to members of the Coaching staff at the tryout.
Players trying out will be charged a $25 deposit due at the time of the tryout. Each player should bring a check with them made out to BELOIT BOMBERS BASEBALL.
The deposit amount is $25. If you are selected to play on either team, your deposit will be applied to your player fee. If you are not selected, your deposit is fully refundable. If you are chosen to play for one of the teams, and then you decide not to play, you will not be refunded your deposit. Teams are generally chosen a few hours after the tryout.