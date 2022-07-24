BROWNSVILLE, Wis.—Rick Mitchell said after shaking off some initial nerves, his Beloit Junior Legion baseball team played fairly well at the state tournament here Friday and Saturday.
The missing ingredient for the Bandits was what got them there in the first place.
“We rarely had an inning that we didn’t get somebody on base, but the things that went right for us in the regional weren’t happening for us,” the manager said. “In general, I think our kids played pretty well, but we just couldn’t get the big hit.”
Beloit won the regional title by rallying for a 7-6 win over Oconomowoc. But with the clutch hits lacking and the pitching and defense slipping a bit, the Bandits fell to Watertown 12-4 on Friday and then lost to Campbellsport 10-3 on Saturday morning.
“I thought we played really tentative at the start against Watertown,” Mitchell said. “I think we were coming off such a high after that win over Oconomowoc. Everybody said they were calm and they weren’t nervous (Friday), but I could tell from our first few at-bats that they were tight. We had a couple of errors in the first inning, too. In the third inning I called them over and told them to just go out and play and after that we started to play better.”
Mitchell said the Bandits’ pitching, though, never quite met the standard it set in the regional.
“Our pitching sort of let us down,” Mitchell said. “We walked too many and we hit a couple of guys, too. Almost every one of those kids scored. We threw 174 pitches in a seven-inning game.
“Watertown didn’t really have that many hits, but their leadoff batter was 5-for-6 with a double and a couple of triples and must have knocked in around seven runs. We couldn’t walk him because every time he came up they had men on base. He hit the base of the fence three times. If it wasn’t windy a couple of those would have gone out.”
Beloit started with Dustin Foss on the mound and then Ethan Halon, Mitch Stuessy, Owen West and Brayden Ward.
Halon started on Saturday against Campbellsport. He pitched two innings and allowed two runs, leaving the game tied 2-2.
“Ethan said his elbow was bothering him so we went to Sam Erickson, who I was planning on using at some point,” Mitchell said.
Erickson pitched the third through the sixth. Zach Ries pitched the seventh.
Campbellsport led only 5-3 when it put the game out of reach.
“With two outs and the bases loaded, their number three hitter crushed the ball into the gap in left center to the 340 mark and by the time we picked it up all three had scored,” Mitchell said. “The throw got away at third and he came in to score. So we were just an out away from keeping it at 5-3 and still feeling pretty good. But again, what went right for us before (in the regional) didn’t in this tournament.”
The Bandits finished the season 15-7-1.
“Getting to state was still a great experience,” Mitchell said. “We were one of only eight teams to do that in 16U. That’s a pretty good accomplishment.”