BELOIT—The last time Beloit captured a state championship in Junior Legion baseball, the players on the 2022 Bandits either hadn’t been born yet or were celebrating their first birthday.
It was 2007 when the Junior Legion won state.
Manager Rick Mitchell says his team is capable of winning the next. The Bandits won their own 16U regional Monday night, pulling off a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over Oconomowoc at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
“I think they’re feeling really confident after that,” Mitchell said. “That was just so unbelievable. We really had to persevere. We thought we had it won in the bottom of the seventh, but that didn’t happen. Then we give up two runs in the top of the eighth and we have two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the inning.
“Yet we scored three to win.”
Beloit (12-4-1) will play Watertown at 5 p.m. Friday in the double-elimination tourney in Brownsville. Lomira is serving as host for the event.
Mitchell said his team showed solid pitching depth, hit the ball well and played sound defense in the regional.
“Before the regional we had a spell where we weren’t scoring that much,” he said. “Then we had a game against Racine and we lost, but we played well, and then we hit really well in a win over Brodhead. I think that game put us in the right mindset for the regional.”
Mitchell said he never really worried about the team’s offense and with Zach Ries, Mitch Stuessy, Hayden Frey and Noah Pfundheller all delivering at key moments in the regional, the Bandits struck fear in most of the pitchers they faced.
“Up and down the lineup, we had kids contribute offensively,” he said.
Mitchell said a big key to his team’s late-season success was getting its defense aligned the best way possible and sorting out its pitching.
“Our kids are making the plays on defense,” he said. “We didn’t strike too many people out in the regional so we had to field well. We tell our pitchers to throw strikes and pitch to contact and let our defense do the work for them. Fortunately we didn’t have many errors.”
The Bandits are a blended team with six Beloit Memorial players and eight from Beloit Turner. About half the team will be juniors in the fall while the other will be sophomores.
With the Purple Knights’ lack of numbers at the varsity level, several of the freshmen last spring already picked up varsity experience.
The downside was that they didn’t win often against the more seasoned players in the Big Eight.
“I’m glad for the entire team that we reached state, but I’m particularly happy for those Beloit Memorial kids who played up and didn’t experience much success,” he said. “The Turner kids, that’s really all they know because that program is so good. Their junior varsity team wins and their varsity team wins. These kids—Brayden Ward, Andy Buckley, Brody Berg, Zach Ries and Ethan Halon—they’re just going to keep that going.”
Mitchell knew he had plenty of pitching prospects on his roster, but the team’s schedule made it difficult to set up a rotation because so many games were postponed either by poor weather or shorthanded teams electing not to play.
“You want to find out who pitches better as a starter and who is better as a reliever,” Mitchell said. “The pitching questions were sort of difficult. We finally got everything together this past weekend and everyone pitched well. The most runs we gave up was (Monday) night. In four games we only allowed 12 total runs.”
The Junior Legion did lose one of its starting pitches in Jordan Toubl since he is the lone 17-year-old on the squad. His age wasn’t a problem during the regular season since the Bandits were playing a 17U schedule, but they opted to play 16U in the postseason.
“I feel bad for Jordan, but he will travel with us to state,” Mitchell said. “He’s been a part of the team all summer.”
Mitchell said he isn’t absolutely sure who will get the ball to pitch the Watertown game, but he is leaning toward Dustin Foss, who went the distance in beating Middleton last Thursday night in the regional. By throwing 100 pitches, however, he was unavailable the rest of the tournament. There is a strict pitch limit and anything over 80 requires four days of rest before you can pitch again. That will be something Mitchell said he’ll have to juggle again at state.
At least the Bandits aren’t hurting for options on the mound. In addition to Foss, they also have Ethan Halon, Zach Ries, Noah Pfundheller, Mitch Stuessy and Sam Erickson, who all pitched in the regional. Owen West and Brayden Ward did not, but they’re also candidates.
“Having seven or eight capable pitchers is really a luxury,” Mitchell said. “I bet there aren’t many teams at state that have that.”
A win on Friday will put Beloit up against the winner between West Salem and Campbellsport at 5 p.m. Saturday. A loss on Friday puts Beloit into a noon game between the loser between Lomira and La Crosse in an elimination game. The other teams at state are DePere and the La Crosse A’s.