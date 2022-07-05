BELOIT—Ten days away from a regional it will host July 15-18, Beloit Junior Legion Bandits Manager Rick Mitchell admits he knows little about the competition, but everything about what will determine the eventual winner.
“In a tournament like this, you have to win four games and it always comes down to depth in pitching,” he said. “They keep track of pitch counts and if a kid throws 90 pitches that first game, he’s done for the weekend. You have to weigh whether to pull someone if you get far ahead or far behind. It really requires a plan with your pitching.”
Mitchell said his 6-3 team may have one advantage going in—strength in numbers.
“We have 10 kids who can pitch,” he said. “We don’t necessarily have an ace—one dominant guy. But we have a lot of kids who we are confident can step in and do the job.”
The 16U regional will be played on Field 3 at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex, 3301 Prairie Ave., with the exception of the very first game in the tourney. Fort Atkinson will host Oconomowoc at Jones Park for that one.
In addition to Beloit and those two teams, Middleton, Mukwonago and Hartland will also be involved in the double-elimination tournament.
“We played Fort Atkinson’s 17U team and we played Mukwonago’s 17U team, but I really don’t know anything about these 16U teams,” Mitchell said. “They come from places with solid high school programs, but you don’t know how many of these kids weren’t playing or even if they were, are they playing for travel ball programs instead of Legion this summer. There are a lot of variables.”
With six players from Beloit Memorial and eight from Beloit Turner, the Bandits have developed chemistry over the past few weeks. The 16U team’s only losses have been to 17U teams.
“We’ve been getting good pitching and we’ve also been hitting the ball well the past week or two,” Mitchell said. “Brody Berg, Andy Buckley, Mitch Stuessy and Noah Pfundheller have been getting a lot of hits lately. But really, up and down the lineup we’ve been getting consistent production.”
On the mound, Mitchell said Beloit has counted on strong performances from Dustin Foss, Ethan Halon, Stuessy and Jordan Toubl.
“They’ve been throwing strikes and they’ve been consistent,” Mitchell said.
The manager said it took the Bandits awhile to gel, not to mention know their roles on the team.
“We have some kids who probably played a different position in high school ball, but with the mix of kids on this team they need to play somewhere else,” Mitchell said. “We’ve been strong up the middle with a combination of four middle infielders—Brooks (Mitchell, the manager’s son), Brayden Ward, Zack Ries and Andy Buckley.”
• The tournament schedule follows:
Friday, July 15th:
Game 1—6:30 p.m. at Fort Atkinson: Oconomowoc Gold vs. Fort Atkinson.
Game 2—5 p.m. at Beloit: Middleton vs. Hartland.
Game 3—7:30 p.m. at Beloit: Mukwonago vs. Beloit.
Saturday, July 16th at Beloit
Game 4—10 a.m.: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2.
Game 5—12:15 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3.
Game 6—2:30 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3.
Game 7—4:45 p.m.: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 6.
Sunday, July 17th at Beloit
Game 8—10 a.m.: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6.
Game 9—12:15 p.m.: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8.
Game 10—2:30 p.m.: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9.
Monday July 18th at Beloit If Necessary
Game 11—6 p.m.: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 10.
NOTE: If loser of Game 3 wins Game 5, then the following schedule will be followed beginning with Game 7:
Saturday, July 16th at Beloit
Game 7—4:45 p.m.: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5.
Sunday, July 17th at Beloit
Game 8—10 p.m.: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6.
Game 9—12:15 p.m.: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7.
Game 10—2:30 p.m.: Game 6 Winner vs. Winner Game 8.
The team with the 3-1 record gets a bye into championship game
Monday July 18th @ Beloit If Necessary
Game 11—6 p.m.: Winner Game 9/Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 10.