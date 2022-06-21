Genoa City catcher Preston Jones catches a late throw as Aidan Greenlee (16) of the Beloit Junior Legion Bandits scores a second-inning run Thursday night at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex. Beloit won 12-7.
BELOIT—The Beloit Junior Legion Bandits knocked off visiting Genoa City 12-7 on Tuesday night at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
The Bandits ran their season record to 2-1 with their second straight victory and first at home.
The game went six innings due to a two-hour time limit imposed because the Senior Legion also was playing on the same diamond Tuesday night. The new turf field at the Complex continues to have outfield drainage issues and has yet to be used, forcing the Legion squads to share one diamond.
Starter Jordan Toubl pitched the first four innings and Noah Pfundheller gave the Bandits to strong innings in relief. Toubl also slashed a pair of base hits.
Brody Berg was also 2-for-2 with a walk and scored three times for the Bandits.
Beloit's Mitch Stuessy continued his hot hitting with a double and a pair of runs scored.
The Junior Legion squad, managed by Rick Mitchell, is back in action at the Complex on Thursday when it hosts Whitewater for a doubleheader starting at 5:45 p.m.