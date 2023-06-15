BELOIT—The Beloit Junior Legion Bandits racked up seven hits but five errors and 12 strikeouts helped them fall to Palmyra 12-2 in six innings on Thursday night at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.

Sean Dooley singled to start the game, moved to second on a walk, stole third and then scored on a wild pitch to put Palmyra in front 1-0.

