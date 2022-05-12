BELOIT—The 36th annual Team World Horseshoes Tournament in Beloit will be the first without the presence of Earl Paulson, the longtime director of the event and its unofficial historian.
COVID-19 shut down the tournament held at the Telfer Activity and Sports Center the past two years. The last time it was held, in May 2019, Paulson received official recognition for his 29 years as tournament director at the 35th anniversary of the event.
The pitchers lost more than just two years of Team World competition. They lost Paulson as well. He passed away on March 11, 2021.
“We talk about Earl a lot and his name is going to come up a lot this weekend,” said Jeff Secord, the Team World director.
The tourney, held in Beloit since 1990, will have one of its biggest fields in years. It will be at full capacity with 24 teams for the first time since 2004 with eight states represented: Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and, for the first time, Washington.
“I think you can chalk that up to COVID and people wanting to compete in the event after that two-year layoff,” said Tammy Newkirk, who is part of the Team World Committee with her husband Dan and Norm Beckius of Beloit, Jimmy Paulson of Delavan, Kevin Brekke of Edgerton and Jeff and John Secord of Fond du Lac. The Beloit Horseshoe Pitching Club serves as host for the event.
“Of the 108 people in this year’s event a lot of them are repeaters,” Secord said. “This is a very popular tournament.”
Newkirk, a Wisconsin state champion, is good enough to compete herself in the event, but figures she will be plenty busy as a committee member with the turnout this season. Paulson set high standards for the smooth-running event. To make sure it stays that way, laptops for scoring were all replaced this season.
“The 48 portable courts, the tons of clay for the pits, the fencing and the carpeting, we stored all at our club,” Newkirk said. “They’ve been sitting there since 2019. We got out the clay and it was like cement. But you add water and mix it and it all comes back.”
Secord said that during the tournament an Earl Paulson Team World Award will be presented to two pitchers with long histories in Team World: Dale Lipovsky of Minnesota and Charlie Webb of Illinois. Lipovsky has the most Team World championships with nine and competed in 30 events (1985-2019). He had the highest ringer percent in the entire tourney in 1999 (74.19).
Webb has competed in 17 Team Worlds, starting in 1985. He hadn’t competed in one since 2010, but he is entered this year.
There is no shortage of candidates for the honor. While the individual tournaments may receive more notoriety, Team World has drawn Hall of Fame caliber pitchers like Walter Ray Williamson, Mark Seibold, Alan Francis, Vicki Winston, Phyllis Negaard and many others.
After a long dry spell that ended in 2012, Wisconsin’s top pitchers have won the past two titles. On paper, this year’s team of Sarah Chafee, Aleena Lepak, Penny Steinke and Lonny Transgrud will be hard to beat. Chaffee, a 15-year-old from Chippewa Falls, competes as an adult and has the highest ringer percent of anyone by far, 88.30 percent. Lepak also has one of the best at 72.53.
“This year’s Wisconsin team in terms of ringer percent is tops going in,” Secord said. “They’re probably the favorite. Sarah (Chafee) has broken all the World junior records. She has gone on to the adult women’s division because she didn’t have any competition at juniors.”
The first matches on Friday start at 8 a.m. with the latest scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s action starts at 7:30 a.m. with the final matches at 8:30. Sunday starts at 8 a.m. with the finals at 1:50 and award presentation around 4:15 p.m.
• TOURNEY MARKS: The BHC has produced a souvenir program each year it has hosted the tournament. This year, for the first time, instead of listing records for individual champions the focus is solely on Team World records.
Each championship team is listed with its members and winning ringer percent. The top team ringer percent was 74.19, set by the team champion Minnesota team in 1999. Bev Nathe led the way with a 79.88. Mark Bauman was at 77, Lipovsky at 75.88 and Negaard at 64.
Minnesota is way out front in number of overall championships (9), runnerup finishes (5) and top-five finishes (30). Wisconsin is second in overall championships with six, but has only 12 top-five finishes.
Individually, the top career overall ringer percent was turned in by Williamson at 83.29 (1,166 ringers out of 1,400 shoes), although he only competed in two Team Worlds. Francis competed in nine Team Worlds. He has an overall percent of 81.95 (6,524 ringers out of 7,960 shoes).