BELOIT—One of the biggest names in horseshoe pitching as well as an up-and-coming star from Wisconsin will be featured performers this weekend as the Beloit Horseshoe Club hosts the 37th Team World horseshoe pitching tournament.
The event will be held Friday through Sunday at the Edwards Activity Center in Beloit. It has been held here on portable courts since 1990.
Among the participants is 26-time and current men’s world champion Alan Francis of Ohio and 16-year-old Sarah Chaffee of Wisconsin who is the reigning women’s champion.
“We also have the Canadian champion, Drew Becker of Ontario, making his first appearance at Team World,” Tournament Director Jeff Secord said. “So we’re very proud to have three champions competing this year and usually you would only see that at the World Tournament. It’s exciting for us to host these high-caliber pitchers all at once.”
Francis is making his 10th appearance at Team World and will vie for his third Team World title. Chaffee, from Chippewa Falls, Wis., helped Team World win its third straight title last year.
“No team has ever been able to win four in-a-row,” Secord said.
Team World consists of four-player teams in which all team members are from a single state or from Canada.
There are 20 teams from seven Midwestern states (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin) and Canada competing this year.
Tournament matches will be played on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s matches are from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The weekend includes a preliminary round-robin format where each team will compete against all other teams. Preliminary rounds start on Friday, continue through Saturday and conclude at approximately noon on Sunday.
The seven teams with the most preliminary round wins will move on to play in a bracket-style finals on Sunday afternoon with the championship game concluding around 3 p.m. For the preliminary competition, a coin flip decides which team captain may set the head-to-head matchups. Teams may not want to put their No. 1 up against Chaffee or Francis. But in the step-ladder finals, the best will go against the best.
Last year the tourney had 24 teams for the first time since 2004 with eight states represented: Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and, for the first time, Washington.
In the stepladder finals, Wisconsin #1 defeated Wisconsin #2, then ousted Missouri #1 in the championship match 4-0. Michigan #1 finished third, followed by Wisconsin #2 and Illinois #1.The top three pitchers in terms of ringer percent were all on Wisconsin #1. Chaffee, the youngest pitcher in the tournament, went 25-0 with an 82.70 ringer percent. Penny Steinke was 24.5-.5 and 75.60 and Aleena Lepak was 25-0 and 67.50.
“Chaffee started her summer by winning the Team World, then went to the World Tournament and became the women’s world champion,” Secord said. “She had a good rookie year in the women’s division after moving up from juniors.”
The public is welcome and there is no admission cost to enter the park or the activity center.
Concessions will be available for purchase on-site during the entire event.