Sarah Chaffee will try to help Wisconsin #1 repeat as champions in the Team World tourney in Beloit this weekend.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—One of the biggest names in horseshoe pitching as well as an up-and-coming star from Wisconsin will be featured performers this weekend as the Beloit Horseshoe Club hosts the 37th Team World horseshoe pitching tournament.

The event will be held Friday through Sunday at the Edwards Activity Center in Beloit. It has been held here on portable courts since 1990.

