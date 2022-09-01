BELOIT—The Beloit Horseshoe Club will not only have the honor of hosting the 100th Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament this weekend, member Tammy Newkirk will defend her title as women’s state champion.
She will have her work cut out for her. The women’s division includes two challengers who will be inducted into the state Hall of Fame on Sunday as well as teenage phenom Sarah Chaffee of Chippewa Falls.
“Sarah is tough,” Newkirk said. “She is soooooo good. She beat all the women in the World (Tournament) a month ago.”
The BHC will host the event at its courts located at 640 Ravine Drive starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
A total of 135 participants from across Wisconsin will compete in a round robin format based on ringer percentage in seven classes over the Labor Day weekend. Ages of competitors range from 8 to over 80.
Admission is free and food and beverages will be available on the grounds.
Newkirk carries an average ringer percentage of 60.38 percent into her title defense at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Three of her challengers competed in the World Tournament in July and finished in the top 10. Chaffee, just 15, won the World Women’s title and has an astonishing average of 86.80 ringers. Penny Steinke of Waukesha (75.12 percent) was sixth at the World and Aleena Lepak of Edgar (73.55 percent) was ninth at the World.
Lepak and Steinke are both being inducted into the Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitching Association (WHPA) Hall of Fame which is headquartered at the BHC clubhouse.
“We couldn’t have a more special spot to host this event,” said Fred Lane, WHPA Publicity Director. “The Beloit club does a lot for the sport of horseshoe pitching, with the number of tournaments they host, the Team World event they host and the fact they are home to our Hall of Fame.”
Lane said the state women’s competition should be special this year.
“The field is amazing,” he said. “Sixteen of the top women in the nation compete at Worlds and three of them are from Wisconsin. Here they have to battle it out just for the state title. It’s like a mini women’s Worlds.”
Current men’s state champion John Nawrot of Grand Marsh will defend his title and enters the tournament with an average of 57.23 percent ringers. His class will compete at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
In the Elder’s division, Jim Bilderback of Birchwood will defend his title with a ringer percent of 72.00 percent. The class is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
In the Junior Boys under 18 division, Bradley Benzing of Eagle River will defend his title holding a ringer percent of 33.61. His class is at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lilyan Kildahl of Stratford will defend her title in the Junior Girls division for girls under the age of 18. She has a ringer percent of 30.82 heading into her competition at 4 p.m. Saturday.
There is also competition in the Cadet divisions for boys and girls under the age of 12. Connor Kildahl of Straford will defend his Cadet Boys title with a ringer percent of 29.6 at 4 p.m. Saturday. Josie Boehm of Dane will defend her Cadet Girls title at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Throughout Saturday and Sunday there will be raffles, craft sales and more. On Saturday night, there will be Karaoke, a bonfire and s’mores.
Sunday at noon at the club, there will be a Hall of Fame induction for Penny Steinke of Waukesha, Aleena Lepak of Edgar, Glenn Bogenschneider of Slinger, Sonia Cook of Auburndale.
While some of the early and long-time mainstays of the BHC, including Earl Paulson and Red Ferguson, have passed on, the club remains vibrant. Lane said that is due to younger members like Tammy and her husband Dan Newkirk filling the void.
“The reason why Beloit is as special as it is for horseshoe pitching is mainly due to Earl (Paulson) and to see Tammy and Dan step up and continue that legacy, it’s amazing,” he said. “You can point to a lot of situations where there was something really special going and the person who really held the torch either passes or moves on and nobody is there to pick it up. We were really lucky to have Tammy and Dan keep it going in Beloit.”
• NOTES: The complete schedule and more information on the Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitchers Association visit WWW.WHPAHORSESHOES.COM. …The Beloit Horseshoe club has six indoor and 13 outdoor courts. The club was founded in 1985, and has over 80 members from Wisconsin and Illinois.