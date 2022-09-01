BDN_220902_Lepak
Hall of Fame inductee Aleena Lepak will compete in the Wisconsin State Tournament this weekend in Beloit.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—The Beloit Horseshoe Club will not only have the honor of hosting the 100th Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament this weekend, member Tammy Newkirk will defend her title as women’s state champion.

She will have her work cut out for her. The women’s division includes two challengers who will be inducted into the state Hall of Fame on Sunday as well as teenage phenom Sarah Chaffee of Chippewa Falls.

