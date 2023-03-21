BELOIT—Seniors Baylor Denu, Josh Martinez and Britton Sala have had a lot in common at Beloit Memorial so it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary to see them share the spotlight Tuesday afternoon.
The trio officially signed with their respective colleges at the school’s Knight Spot, taking the next step in their journey as student-athletes.
Denu will play soccer at NCAA Division 1 UW-Green Bay; Sala will play at D-3 Trine University in Angola, Ind., and Martinez moves across town to play D-3 football for Beloit College.
Denu has been teammates of both Martinez and Sala, although he has played with the latter much longer. They have played together in some capacity, be it high school soccer, summer small-sided action or futsal, for the past nine years.
“Baylor and Britton meant a lot to the success of our program over the past four seasons,” said Brian Denu, Baylor’s father and head coach of Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team. “They both started from their freshman year and helped lead the team to two WIAA regional championships. Their leadership and dedication will be sorely missed next season.”
Baylor Denu is the first-ever BMHS soccer player to sign with an NCAA D1 school. He attended the college’s ID camp the past two summers and the Phoenix coaches watched him play during the club season as well.
Denu said he also considered Drake University and UW-Eau Claire. He led the Purple Knights in goals scored with 24 and assists with 11 this past fall. He finished as the third-leading scorer in school history with 52 goals and 50 assists.
With UWGB, he will likely be used primarily as a defender. He is the only freshman to sign with the Phoenix for the upcoming year as they return almost their entire team and add a few transfer players.
During his high school career, Baylor was a two-time All-Big Eight First Teamer, was named WSCA Second Team All-State this past fall and was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region team for the 2022 campaign. He was also named First Team ECNL Midwest All-Conference during his club season last year.
Last fall, as a moonlighting varsity placekicker, he was also Martinez’s teammate on the football team.
Sala caught the eye of the Trine coaching staff while attending a camp at Purdue University Fort Wayne this past fall. Trine plays in the MIAA (Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association). Sala was Beloit’s second-leading scorer last season with eight goals and four assists.
Beloit College head coach Ted Soenksen recognizes the potential in the 6-foot-4,260-pound Martinez, who didn’t emigrate from the Dominican Republic to the United States until he was 13 years old and didn’t start playing football until he was in the eighth grade.
Martinez was a two-way player at defensive end and offensive tackle for the Knights last fall, but will likely focus on just playing defense with the Buccaneers.