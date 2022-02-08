BELOIT—It could easily have down as one of the most memorable goals in Beloit Memorial High School hockey history, right there with “Ace” Hanaman’s state-winning clincher.
With less than a minute left in regulation and trailing nemesis Madison Memorial by a goal in a WIAA regional final at the Madison Ice Arena in 1996, senior forward Chad James skated coast to coast, dodging defenders before blasting a powerful wrist shot past the goaltender to complete a hat trick and send the game into overtime.
The Spartans, though, like so many times before and after, disappointed the Knights by prevailing in three overtimes, 6-5.
“We had lots of close games, but we didn’t beat (the Spartans) one time in my three years on the varsity,” James said. “Ah, bad memories.”
Fortunately, there were also a lot more good ones for James, who was named the 1995-96 Big Eight Conference Player of the Year as a senior with 34 goals. And 24 seasons later, you’ll still find him lacing up his skates.
After rising through the ranks of the Beloit Youth Hockey Association to become one of Beloit Memorial’s most prolific scorers, playeing a year of Junior A hockey with the St. Louis Sting and ended his playing career with the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds in 2000, James has been a hockey official since 2006.
He figures he has refereed over 50 high school games so far during the 2021-22 season.
“When I started out, I did USA Hockey youth games, too,” he said. “With youth games mixed in, I did 150 games a year easy. Plus in the summer I would ref some adult tournaments and some high school-age tournaments. But I’m 43 years old now. It’s a lot when you’re going from your regular job straight to the rink three or four nights a week.”
Even though he remains as passionate as ever about hockey, he’ll probably be relieved when this season finally draws to a close.
“I keep doing it because I always had referees when I played and I want to give back,” James said. “I know there aren’t enough officials to go around right now.”
Beloit Memorial head coach James Hoey backs up those claims. His team has had to reschedule or even cancel games due to the lack of officials to work them. Saturday’s game against Waukesha North was canceled for that very reason.
“We’re fortunate to have Chad and his crew,” Hoey said. “They’ve done a lot of games and have a really good reputation.”
James hopes more kids who step in to coach youth games catch the bug and referee as adults.
“Jerry Edwards got me started when I was a Pee Wee,” he said. “I did it through my high school years. I quit when I was in juniors and college, but when I moved back to Beloit I got back into it in 2006. We had probably a dozen guys between Beloit and Janesville doing it regularly. Now we are down to two local guys and another who comes in from Crystal Lake.”
Compared to other sports, hockey officiating is unique. Hockey refs still must have the ability to skate well to keep up with play and avoid collisions. They wear a helmet, but don’t have the padding of players to protect them. Their heads must be on a swivel.
“You have to be on your toes all the time,” James said with a chuckle. “I’ve gotten hit, but never broke anything. I think it helps having played the game because you know where to go and where not to go. You have to be able to see the play before it happens so you can get out of the way.”
Having been so actively involved with high school hockey for decades, James has also watched it evolve. He said it was more rough-and-tumble when he played in the mid-1990s.
“Safety has become much more of a focus,” James said. “There is more emphasis on head injuries and protecting the goalies in the scrums in front of the goal. We try to set the ground rules in the meetings before the game. We want them to play within the rules.
“The game has become a lot more finesse. It’s much less clutch-and-grab. I was more of a clutch-and-grab kind of player and fighting through stuff rather than relying on finesse. I guess I was skilled, but I was more of a blue-collar kind of player. I think the best players who’ve come out of Beloit have been really tough players.”
James could score with the best of them. He is a member of Beloit Memorial’s 100-point club with 119, having scored 65 goals in 62 games. His senior year he scored 34 goals and had 27 assists in 21 games. His 61 points that season are tied with Sean Wiles (2004-05) for second-most in BMHS history, trailing only Brad Strain, who had 71 in 1988-89.
James played his first varsity season under Dave Witting in 1993-94 when the Knights finished 14-8. The following year they went 9-12-1 in John Mauermann’s first season, finishing strong before losing to Madison Memorial 2-1 in a sectional semifinal.
In his senior year of 1995-96, the Knights were 13-8 with that overtime heartbreaker to the rival Spartans.
Overall, the Knights were 36-28-1 in his three seasons.
“I was lucky to be surrounded by good coaches and good players the whole time I was a Purple Knight,” James said. “I’m grateful for that and that my parents were so supportive during my career.”