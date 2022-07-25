BELOIT—For a hockey player who tries to skate circles around her opponents, a sprained left ankle had Beloit’s Kamdyn Davis down in the dumps for a few weeks this summer.
Fortunately, the Beloit Turner junior had her ankle heal well enough for her to not only attend the 2022 USA Hockey Girls Under-18 Select Camp from July 15-21, but be named one of the 32 players who will advance to the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival Aug. 8-13 in Buffalo, N.Y.
The camp was held at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in Saint Cloud, Minn. Davis was one of 10 defenders named, along with 18 forwards and four goalies.
At the Festival in Buffalo, Davis will audition for a spot on the 2022 US Under-18 Select Team.
“This all started back in April when I tried out at a Central District camp,” Davis said. “I didn’t find out until June that I’d made the Select Camp in July. Then I sprained my ankle playing in Rochester, NY, and I was devastated.”
Davis was told to stay off the ice and see what rest would accomplish.
“I had no idea if I would even be able to attend the Select Camp,” she said. “The first two weeks I couldn’t get on the ice at all. When I got back about the third week, I couldn’t do everything. I couldn’t tight-turn.
“Then when I had a week left before the camp I just told myself I have to push through this. I have to see if I can do it. I really was able to do just about everything. I showed up at camp and I let them know that I had been injured and they did modify some of the off-ice work and my warmup. I was really fortunate to make it.”
Davis plays for the elite Chicago Mission program and the name fits. She is on a mission to impress coaches in Buffalo.
“Buffalo is going to be very competitive,” she said. “They will cut three more players at my position before they go to Calgary. There is going to be a lot more pressure. But people say pressure is a privilege. You just have to know how to make it work for you.”
Davis said that despite the competition for spots on the team, the players support each other.
“We all get along very well,” she said. “I have another girl from Mission who plays my position. We know that everyone has different strengths and you just want to play your best and hope you’re what they’re looking for.”
Davis grew up playing hockey in the Beloit Youth Hockey Association, before leaving first for the Madison Capitols and then joining Mission.
“I’m very happy with Mission,” she said. “They have coached me well and prepared me for this. I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and playing 19s instead of 16s. It will be a bigger, faster, stronger paced game. Aug. 17 is our first practice. I might miss it if I advance from Buffalo, but I think they will be very understanding if that happens.”
Davis said her ankle still isn’t 100 percent, but it’s getting there.
“I can’t do all my usual off-ice work yet,” she said. “I can’t run. I can’t jump. But I can skate and that is fantastic. It’s getting better every day. I’m lucky because I’ve had parents (Andy and Kristi) who have been very supportive and my teammates have really pushed me.”