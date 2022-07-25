BDN_211104_Kam

Turner junior Kamdyn Davis overcame a sprained ankle at tryouts.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—For a hockey player who tries to skate circles around her opponents, a sprained left ankle had Beloit’s Kamdyn Davis down in the dumps for a few weeks this summer.

Fortunately, the Beloit Turner junior had her ankle heal well enough for her to not only attend the 2022 USA Hockey Girls Under-18 Select Camp from July 15-21, but be named one of the 32 players who will advance to the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival Aug. 8-13 in Buffalo, N.Y.

