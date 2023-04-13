Murphy's year learning experience

Former Turner standout Kyle Murphy played D-I baseball at Kansas. He will be inducted into the Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame June 15.

 FILE PHOTO

BELOIT — Trivia nuts will have a great time with the exploits of the 2023 induction class into the Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame on June 15.

Name the South Beloit female SoBo not named Stacey Neal who once scored 48 points in a game.

