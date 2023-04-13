BELOIT — Trivia nuts will have a great time with the exploits of the 2023 induction class into the Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame on June 15.
Name the South Beloit female SoBo not named Stacey Neal who once scored 48 points in a game.
Or how about the Beloit Catholic Crusader who was a WISAA state track champion and once had 23 assists in a basketball game?
Do you know which Beloit Memorial defensive lineman was an All-State First Teamer and recruited by the Wisconsin Badgers? Hint, it’s not Darius Jones.
This former Beloit Turner Trojan batted over .400 for his career and played in a Junior College World Series, the NCAA Tournament and professionally in the Texas Rangers organization.
Finally, name the son of the player who converted the most famous basket in Beloit Memorial history, had a stellar prep career himself, played for Tony Bennett in college and was an NBA draft pick.
If you haven’t guessed, the 2023 inductees include multiple sport SoBo standout Brenda Kamholz, Crusader star Jerry McNabb, ex-Purple Knight gridder Christopher Foy, baseball star Kyle Murphy and basketball star Kyle Weaver.
Longtime WBEL broadcaster Rick West will receive the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tickets for the induction dinner are $35 and must be purchased in advance online at www.BeloitHistoricalSociety.com/events. Seating is limited with the deadline to purchase tickets June 1 or until seats are sold out.
There will be a fellowship hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 followed by the induction program at 7.
Sponsors for the June 15 event include Beloit Health System, Fairbanks Morse Defense, GVG Tours and Finley GMC.
In coming weeks, each of the five inductees will be profiled in the Beloit Daily News.